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Transgender athletes still protected in California, [U.S.] Supreme Court rules

The court’s 6-3 decision allows – but doesn’t require – states to bar transgender student athletes from playing on girls’ and women’s sports teams, upholding state laws in Idaho and West Virginia. Including California, 23 states let transgender students play on teams that align with their gender identity. That means California and 22 other states that let transgender students play on teams that align with their gender identity can continue to do so.

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Transgender athletes still protected in California, [U.S.] Supreme Court rules

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