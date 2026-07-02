New California State Budget Offers Billions for Courthouse Construction, New Judgeships

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a 2026-2027 state budget that includes a massive funding infusion for courthouse construction, extends the use of remote proceedings through 2031 and creates 13 new judgeships.

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