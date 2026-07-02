New California Laws Take Effect, Including All-Gender Bathrooms and Food ‘Use-by’ Dates

With the start of the new fiscal year in California on Wednesday, dozens of laws take effect, including a zoning overhaul to boost denser housing development near transit, requirements for an all-gender bathroom in every school and streamlined rules for food labeling.

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