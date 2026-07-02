TheSkinFit Expands Beyond Beauty to Become a Lifestyle Store

After 12+ years in beauty, TheSkinFit now offers fashion, home, personal care, accessories, and everyday essentials.

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheSkinFit has expanded from an online beauty store into a beauty-led lifestyle store in Pakistan. The move marks a new chapter for the Karachi-founded brand, which started in 2013 and built its name around original products, trusted sourcing, and a dependable online shopping experience.The expansion follows a simple shift in how people shop. Beauty is no longer limited to skincare and makeup. It now connects to personal care, fragrance, clothing, accessories, grooming, home comfort, and the small products that shape a daily routine.TheSkinFit now brings more of those categories into one store. Customers can shop skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance, K-Beauty, beauty tools, electronics, personal care, home fragrance, fashion intimates, everyday wear, sleepwear, watches, lenses, handbags, minimalist jewelry, and vanity organization.The company said its beauty roots will remain central to the brand. Skincare, makeup, fragrance, haircare, K-Beauty, and beauty tech continue to be key parts of TheSkinFit’s identity. The new lifestyle categories add to that foundation instead of replacing it.“Beauty was our beginning, but trust is what built TheSkinFit,” said Ammar Ather, Founder of TheSkinFit. “As our customers’ routines continue to grow, this expansion allows us to bring more of their everyday needs into one reliable place, guided by the same promise of original products, careful sourcing, and dependable service.”TheSkinFit currently carries more than 8.7K products across 350+ local and international brands. Its product range has grown over the years, but the company’s core standard remains the same: customers should be able to buy genuine products online in Pakistan with confidence.The lifestyle expansion also strengthens TheSkinFit’s position as a brand built around the full routine. A customer may begin with sunscreen or serum, then add fragrance, hair tools, personal care, sleepwear, a handbag, a watch, or a scented candle. The goal is to make that routine easier to shop through one trusted platform.TheSkinFit has also continued to build its presence across major cities in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad. The company’s next phase focuses on wider category access while keeping beauty expertise, customer support, and authenticity at the center of the shopping experience.“Our next step is not to move away from beauty,” said Ather. “We want TheSkinFit to remain the place customers trust first, not only for beauty, but for the lifestyle products that become part of their everyday routine.”About TheSkinFitTheSkinFit is a Karachi-founded online beauty and lifestyle store established in 2013. The company sells authentic skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance, K-Beauty, beauty electronics, personal care, and lifestyle products from trusted local and international brands. Built on product authenticity, reliable service, fast nationwide delivery, and customer support, TheSkinFit continues to grow as a trusted online shopping destination in Pakistan.

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