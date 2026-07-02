Treasury Announces Investment Lineup for Trump Accounts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced the investment lineup for Trump Accounts, including the initial default investment that will be available at launch and four additional low-cost index fund options that responsible parties will be able to elect in the coming months. Through Trump Accounts, American families will be able to choose among the lowest cost options available to invest in their children’s future.

At launch, all contributions to Trump Accounts will be invested in the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPYM) a low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Index. The fund was selected to provide broad exposure to the U.S. stock market while maintaining expenses well below the statutory fee limitation. Treasury has also selected the following additional low-cost index ETFs for the Trump Accounts investment lineup:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

iShares Core S&P total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

These funds have been selected to provide diversified exposure across major segments of the financial markets while keeping investment costs low.

At launch, the SPYM will serve as the default investment for all Trump Accounts. In the coming months, Treasury expects to make available functionality that will allow parents or guardians to choose how to allocate funds across the additional investment options. Until that functionality is available, all contributions will remain invested in the default fund.

Treasury will announce when investment election functionality becomes available and will provide instructions for responsible parties wishing to change their account's investment allocation.

For more information about Trump Accounts, visit trumpaccounts.gov