As Australian Frontier Tech Funding Hits Records, CoLabs Brings Sydney the Lab Infrastructure to Match

Shared PC2 wet lab at CoLabs in Tech Central Sydney friends and innovation community shows up for CoLabs Debut in Tech Central Andrew Gray, Tuan Nguyen, Jan Bjelic, Samuel Wines from CoLabs Australia

CoLabs opens fourth location and first in New South Wales, offering wet labs and co-working space for science and deep tech startups in Sydney's Tech Central.

We've been part of this community since before CoLabs had a name. What Andrew and Sam have built reflects exactly what Australia's deep tech sector needs.” — Hon Weng Chong, Founder/CEO Cortical Labs

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoLabs , a collaborative lab and co-working space for science and deep tech startups, has openned its newest location in the heart of Sydney's Tech Central precinct. The site marks CoLabs' fourth location and first in New South Wales, expanding the Melbourne-born company's footprint into Australia's most concentrated innovation district.The opening comes at an inflection point for Australia's frontier tech sector. While AI and software dominate headlines, nearly 40% of local venture capital has flowed to biotech, medtech, climate/cleantech and hardware/robotics, according to the 2025 State of Australian Startup Funding report . This trend signals a structural shift in where Australia's next wave of innovation is being built.Yet despite this momentum, a critical gap persists for early-stage founders in need of physical infrastructure to validate and commercialise their technology. CoLabs' new 659 sqm Eveleigh facility offers wet labs, office space, and access to CoLabs' hands-on R&D support, technical consulting, and community initiatives. It is one of only a small number of purpose-built PC2 facilities in New South Wales available to early-stage and growing companies outside of a university or large corporate setting."Sydney has the science, the founders, and the capital appetite to become a genuine global node for deep tech and scientific innovation," said Samuel Wines, Co-founder of CoLabs."What's been missing is the enabling environmental conditions: yes, the physical infrastructure is important, but more than that, the social fabric and culture that draws the right people into proximity and lets something emergent take hold – that's what we're building."CoLabs' model is deliberately different from conventional lab leasing. Space is available to both startups and corporate innovation teams who need to move faster than their own infrastructure allows. Since its founding in 2020, CoLabs members have included Vow, Cortical Labs, Quantum Brilliance, Magic Valley, Alt Leather and Diag-Nose.CoLabs is already establishing working relationships with local accelerators, universities, and venture capital firms to create meaningful pathways for the companies that call Eveleigh home.Hon Weng Chong, Founder and CEO of Cortical Labs was one of CoLabs earliest members. "We've been part of this community since before CoLabs had a name. What Andrew and Sam have built reflects exactly what Australia's deep tech sector needs: serious infrastructure, serious people, and a genuine commitment to helping founders succeed" he said.The CoLabs Eveleigh site at One Central opens into a precinct that has become Australia's most significant innovation hub. Tech Central is home to the highest concentration of technology businesses and enablers anywhere in Australia, including Atlassian, Canva, SafetyCulture, Cicada Innovations, several universities, plus hundreds of investors and growing startups.The NSW Government has committed $38.5 million from the 2025–26 Budget to accelerate the precinct's growth as part of the broader $80 million Innovation Blueprint 2035 – backing what it has called "Australia's innovation engine." The precinct is already projected to support a $42 billion economy and more than 100,000 workers.CoLabs Eveleigh sits at the southern edge of this precinct, in Eveleigh – a neighbourhood increasingly drawing the kinds of frontier tech companies, R&D teams, and deep tech operators who need more than a desk: they need a place to build."When you're building something that hasn't existed before, there isn't always a clear map." said Andrew Gray, Co-founder of CoLabs."Our members are navigating technical, commercial and regulatory uncertainty all at once. They need more than a well-equipped lab. They need flexible infrastructure, the right connections at the right time, and a community that can adapt with them as they move through the unknown.Eveleigh is a place where Sydney's biotech and deep tech founders can drop in, get unstuck, access the support they need, and connect into CoLabs' growing APAC network."About CoLabs:CoLabs is Australia's collaborative lab partner for bio and deep tech founders and businesses forging new frontiers. We provide the missing infrastructure, support and community that help people get from ideas to the real world, faster. Some of the world's best and boldest bio and deep tech companies have called CoLabs home, including Vow, Cortical Labs, Quantum Brilliance, Magic Valley and Diag-Nose.CoLabs operates wet labs, engineering, hardware and office spaces in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, so bio and deep tech founders, operators and R&D teams can create what the world needs faster with our support and community.More info at: https://colabs.com.au/

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