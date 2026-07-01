SDCI Plays Vital Role in Transforming Seattle Stadium for the FIFA World Cup

We played a vital role in transforming Seattle Stadium into a world-class venue for FIFA World Cup 2026. A major focus of our work involved reviewing and approving massive infrastructure upgrades to meet strict international broadcasting and hospitality standards. This included permitting a dedicated broadcast compound in the south parking garage, temporary filming platforms, and upgraded press conference rooms. We also oversaw the safety and setup of a massive indoor hospitality village designed to welcome both domestic and international guests.

Beyond the media spaces, we cleared the way for critical security, transit, and crowd-management upgrades surrounding the venue. To ensure a smooth, safe arrival for thousands of fans, we approved extensive perimeter fencing, designated screening queues, and secure ticketed entry zones. They also greenlit local transportation logistics to handle the influx of travelers, including new bicycle racks and temporary traffic staging for managing an influx of up to 80 charter buses.

Our efforts directly enhanced the match-day atmosphere for spectators. The department completed safety reviews for vibrant fan experience zones at the north end of the stadium, alongside overhauled in-stadium concession areas and refreshed concourse amenities. To help visitors from around the world navigate the upgraded campus, we also approved comprehensive, tournament-specific wayfinding signage throughout the stadium grounds.