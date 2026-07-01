Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,273 in the last 365 days.

It’s been a championship season for Seattle Water

In recent months, Seattle’s sports teams have given us plenty of moments we’ll never forget—from a football world championship to home run records and thrilling playoff games. These winning spells, along with this summer’s World Cup matches in Seattle, have made our city shine on a global stage.

Seattle has another reason to be proud: we continue to have some of the best drinking water in the country as highlighted in the Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) Annual Drinking Water Quality Report.

Our “Water Quality Scoreboard” in the report shows once again that Seattle Water is winning by exceeding all federal and state regulated water quality standards across the board for the 2025 season. This is great news. It means Seattle Water is safe and tastes great for the 1.6 million people in the Seattle region who rely on it every day.

If you live in the city of Seattle, check out your printed copy of the water quality report that arrived in mailboxes in late June. You’ll find information about your drinking water: where it comes from, how it gets delivered to your tap, and the dedicated SPU team who work around the clock to keep it world class.

As you peruse the report, don’t forget to peel off the enclosed stickers to show your Seattle Water pride. Stick them on a reusable water bottle filled with Seattle Water and tag SPU on social media: @seattle_public_utilites. 

We, Seattleites, have a lot to celebrate. Let’s keep up our winning ways. Go Seattle! Go Seattle Water—Pure from the start! 

Two women in a kayak on a lake smile holding reusable water bottles with the "Seattle Water—Pure from the Start" logo.
Two smiling women sit on a bench holding reusable water bottles with the "Seattle Water—Pure from the Start" logo.
Three smiling girls pose with a soccer ball and a reusable water bottle on a grassy field.
Six smiling young athletes sit on bleachers with a soccer ball and reusable water bottles with the "Seattle Water—Pure from the Start" logo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

It’s been a championship season for Seattle Water

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.