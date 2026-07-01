Seattle Municipal Archives launches exhibition as part of nationwide America 250 commemorations

As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, the Seattle Municipal Archives (SMA) is producing the exhibition We the People of Seattle: America at 250. The free showcase, which is open to all members of the public, will be on display in the Seattle Municipal Tower Gallery on the 3rd floor from July 2 to Sept. 30, 2026.

About the exhibit

Records on display will highlight instances of civic action in Seattle’s history. The exhibition includes photographs, letters, maps, moving images, audio recordings, and ephemera illustrating issues and events in the city’s past where community voices impacted the conversation and even the final outcome. Visitors can scan QR codes to explore videos and online resources related to each topic.

Background

Archives, museums, and civic groups across the country are participating in the nationwide America 250 initiative, highlighting their own part of the national story. The SMA exhibition focuses on how community involvement in decision making has changed Seattle. Through records from the archives, visitors will hear from not just elected officials, but neighbors who spoke at city council meetings, activists who fought for change, and everyday citizens who shaped policy through participation. SMA’s mission is to ensure that these community voices are preserved and heard across generations.

Learn more about the We the People of Seattle: America at 250 and the work of the City Archivist by visiting the Seattle Municipal Archives webpage.