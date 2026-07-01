Seattle Parks and Recreation Provides Update for Green Lake Community Center, Pool and Play Area Renovation Project

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) invites the community to participate in one of the upcoming project update public meetings for the Green Lake Community Center, Pool and Play Area. These meetings are an opportunity for the community to learn more about the current design concepts and provide input.

Please join us on Wednesday, July 15 at 5:30 pm or Saturday, July 18 at 10 am. Both events will be held at Green Lake Community Center, 7201 East Green Lake Way N, Seattle, WA 98103.

Our updated design concepts reflect your input, recent additional funding the project has received, and our continued site design.

For those who cannot attend the meetings, please follow the Green Lake Community Center, Pool, and Playground Renovation Project at https://engageseattleparks.com/glcc-and-pool-rebuild. The project update presentation will be posted after the first public engagement event.

For additional questions please visit https://engageseattleparks.com/glcc-and-pool-rebuild or contact Toby Ressler at Toby.ressler@seattle.gov.