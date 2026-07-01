Seattle Parks and Recreation to Turn on Athletic Field Lights During 2026 Fourth of July Weekend 

Seattle Parks and Recreation will turn on field lighting on ballfields throughout the city on the evening of Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 to protect the surfaces. The ballfield lights will be turned on at approximately 9 PM.

The lights will be turned on to discourage the use of fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in the city of Seattle and will destroy the artificial turf on the fields or surrounding facilities. The approximate replacement cost for the synthetic surface based on per average full-size field (110,000 square feet) is $1.2 million. All the fields have been renovated in the past several years and benefit field users including soccer, football, baseball, ultimate frisbee and lacrosse.

The fields will be monitored from 9 PM to 3 AM

Lights at the following synthetic fields will be turned off at 3 AM on July 3 and 4:

Bobby Morris at Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave

Brighton Playfield, 6000 39th Ave S.

Delridge Playfield, 4458 Delridge Way SW

Garfield #1, E Cherry St & 23rd Ave

Genesee Upper and Lower Playfield, 4316 S Genesee St.

Georgetown Playfield, 750 S Homer St.

Hiawatha Playfield, 2700 California Ave. SW

Interbay Soccer Stadium, 3027 17th Ave W

Jefferson Playfield, 4165 16th Ave. S

Loyal Heights Playfield, 2101 NW 77th St

Mickey Merriam Athletic field complex, Magnuson #5, #6, #7, #9, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E.

Miller Playfield, 330 19th Ave. E

Rainier Playfield, 3700 S Alaska St.

South Park Playfield, 8319 8th Ave S

Walt Hundley Playfield, 6920 34th Avenue SW

Washington Park Playfield, 2500 Lake Washington Blvd. E

Woodland Park Fields, 5201 Green Lake Way North

Lights will be turned off at the following grass fields at 11 PM on July 3 and 4: