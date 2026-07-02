Symbolic Handover of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from Cyprus to Ireland in London

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Συμβολική τελετή παράδοσης της Προεδρίας του Συμβουλίου της ΕΕ από την Κύπρο στην Ιρλανδία στο Λονδίνο

Με συμβολική τελετή που πραγματοποιήθηκε στην Πρεσβεία της Ιρλανδίας στο Λονδίνο, η Ύπατη Αρμοστεία της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο παρέδωσε την Προεδρία του Συμβουλίου της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης στην Ιρλανδία, σηματοδοτώντας την ολοκλήρωση της Κυπριακής Προεδρίας, την οποία άσκησε η Κύπρος από την 1η Ιανουαρίου έως και τις 30 Ιουνίου 2026.

Τη συμβολική παράδοση-παραλαβή πραγματοποίησαν ο Ύπατος Αρμοστής της Κύπρου Δρ Κυριακός Κούρος και ο Πρέσβης της Ιρλανδίας Martin Fraser, παρουσία του Επικεφαλής της Αντιπροσωπείας της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, Πρέσβη Pedro Serrano. Την τελετή τίμησαν με την παρουσία τους Αρχηγοί και μέλη Διπλωματικών Αποστολών των κρατών μελών της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, αναδεικνύοντας το πνεύμα ενότητας, συνοχής και συνεργασίας που χαρακτηρίζει τη διαδοχή των Προεδριών του Συμβουλίου της ΕΕ.

Στον χαιρετισμό του, ο Ύπατος Αρμοστής υπογράμμισε ότι η Κυπριακή Προεδρία εργάστηκε με αξιοπιστία, σοβαρότητα και αποτελεσματικότητα, συμβάλλοντας στην προώθηση σημαντικών ευρωπαϊκών φακέλων, στην οικοδόμηση συναινέσεων και στην επίτευξη ουσιαστικών αποτελεσμάτων προς όφελος της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης και των πολιτών της. Ιδιαίτερη αναφορά έκανε στη στρατηγική σημασία των σχέσεων Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης και Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, επισημαίνοντας ότι η Κυπριακή Προεδρία αξιοποίησε τη θετική δυναμική που έχει αναπτυχθεί τα τελευταία χρόνια για την περαιτέρω εμβάθυνση της συνεργασίας μεταξύ των δύο πλευρών.

Στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, η Ύπατη Αρμοστεία της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας υλοποίησε ένα ολοκληρωμένο πρόγραμμα πολιτικών και πολιτιστικών δράσεων, καθώς και πρωτοβουλιών δημόσιας διπλωματίας, με στόχο την προώθηση του διαλόγου, την ενίσχυση των συνεργασιών και την προβολή των προτεραιοτήτων της Κυπριακής Προεδρίας της ΕΕ.

Κατά τη διάρκεια της εξάμηνης Προεδρίας διοργανώθηκαν περισσότερες από 40 πολιτιστικές εκδηλώσεις, μεταξύ των οποίων εκθέσεις, συναυλίες, προβολές ταινιών, διαλέξεις, εργαστήρια, παραστάσεις και λογοτεχνικές δράσεις, σε περισσότερες από 25 πόλεις και περιοχές της Αγγλίας και της Σκωτίας. Παράλληλα, πραγματοποιήθηκε σειρά πολιτικών εκδηλώσεων υψηλού επιπέδου και θεματικών συζητήσεων για ζητήματα ασφάλειας και άμυνας, υβριδικών απειλών, ελευθερίας του Τύπου, περιφερειακής συνεργασίας και των σχέσεων Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης και Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, σε συνεργασία με την Αντιπροσωπεία της ΕΕ, κυβερνητικούς φορείς, πανεπιστήμια, πολιτιστικούς οργανισμούς, τοπικές αρχές και την κυπριακή παροικία στη Βρετανία.

Υπό το σύνθημα «An Autonomous Union. Open to the World.», η Κυπριακή Προεδρία του Συμβουλίου της ΕΕ προώθησε το όραμά της για μια ισχυρή, ανθεκτική και εξωστρεφή Ένωση, αφήνοντας ένα ουσιαστικό αποτύπωμα τόσο σε ευρωπαϊκό επίπεδο όσο και στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο.

Με την ολοκλήρωση της Κυπριακής Προεδρίας, η Ύπατη Αρμοστεία εκφράζει τις θερμές της ευχαριστίες προς όλους τους θεσμικούς και πολιτιστικούς εταίρους, τους υποστηρικτές, τους καλλιτέχνες, την ακαδημαϊκή κοινότητα και την κυπριακή ομογένεια για τη συμβολή τους στην επιτυχία της Κυπριακής Προεδρίας του Συμβουλίου της ΕΕ και εύχεται κάθε επιτυχία στην Ιρλανδία, με τη βεβαιότητα ότι θα συνεχίσει το έργο της με την ίδια προσήλωση στις κοινές ευρωπαϊκές αξίες, τη συνεργασία και την ενότητα μεταξύ των κρατών μελών.

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Symbolic Handover of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from Cyprus to Ireland in London

A symbolic handover ceremony of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union from Cyprus to Ireland took place at the Embassy of Ireland in London, marking the conclusion of the Cyprus Presidency, held by the Republic of Cyprus from 1 January to 30 June 2026.

The symbolic handover was carried out by the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the United Kingdom, Dr Kyriacós Kouros, and the Ambassador of Ireland to the United Kingdom, Martin Fraser, in the presence of the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Pedro Serrano. The ceremony was attended by Heads and members of Diplomatic Missions of the EU Member States in the United Kingdom, reflecting the spirit of unity, cohesion and cooperation that underpins the rotating Presidencies of the Council of the European Union.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner noted that the Cyprus EU Presidency worked with credibility, seriousness and efficiency, advancing complex European dossiers, building consensus and delivering tangible results for the benefit of the European Union and its citizens. He also highlighted the strategic importance of EU-UK relations, stressing that the Cyprus Presidency remained committed to strengthening the partnership by building on the positive momentum developed in recent years and promoting closer cooperation between the EU and the UK.

Throughout the Presidency, the Cyprus High Commission in the UK implemented a comprehensive programme of political and cultural activities, alongside a broad range of public diplomacy initiatives, aimed at promoting dialogue, strengthening partnerships and showcasing the priorities of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU.

During the six-month Presidency, more than 40 cultural events, including exhibitions, concerts, film screenings, lectures, workshops, performances and literary activities, were organised across more than 25 cities and locations throughout England and Scotland. At the same time, the High Commission hosted a series of high-level political events and thematic discussions on security and defence, hybrid threats, media freedom, regional cooperation and EU-UK relations, in collaboration with the Delegation of the European Union, government institutions, universities, cultural organisations, local authorities and the Cypriot diaspora in the UK.

Guided by the motto “An Autonomous Union. Open to the World.”, the Cyprus EU Presidency promoted its vision of a resilient, competitive and outward-looking European Union, leaving a meaningful legacy both at the European level and in the United Kingdom.

As the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union comes to a close, the Cyprus High Commission in the UK expresses its sincere appreciation to all institutional and cultural partners, supporters, artists, the academic community and the Cypriot diaspora for their invaluable contribution to its success. The High Commission also wishes Ireland every success, confident that it will continue this work with the same commitment to our shared European values, cooperation and unity among the Member States.