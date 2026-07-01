Construction begins on I-94 Concrete Pavement Repair project July 6

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin concrete pavement repair work on Interstate 94 between Veterans Boulevard and the Red River starting the week of July 6.

Work will begin on the I-94 eastbound lanes between Veterans Boulevard and I-29, moving east toward the Red River as construction progresses, before shifting to the I-94 westbound lanes.

Traffic control is expected to begin on Monday, July 6, with eastbound I-94 reduced to one lane between Veterans Boulevard and I-29. Motorists should expect delays, a reduced number of lanes, and a 40 mph speed limit through the work zone. Ramp traffic within the work zone will also be shifted to one side during repairs.

The project is expected to be completed in October 2026.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, slow down, and be aware of traffic conditions in the work zone.

Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

