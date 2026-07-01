P&A Launches New Online Service Directory to Connect Individuals with Resources Across the State

(Bismarck, ND) North Dakota Protection & Advocacy (P&A) is pleased to announce the launch of a new Service Directory on its website!

The Service Directory helps individuals with disabilities, families, providers, and community partners find resources and engagement opportunities across North Dakota. Designed to make information easier to find and navigate, the directory highlights programs, services, and opportunities available throughout the state. P&A updates the directory as needed and welcomes suggestions for additions or revisions to help keep the information current and useful. If you know of a resource that should be included, please let us know. Together, we can help ensure North Dakotans have access to the information and support they need.

View the Service Directory at: https://www.ndpanda.org/resources/service-directory

While you're there, explore P&A's website and its growing collection of accessible resources and information for individuals with disabilities, families, advocates, and professionals across North Dakota.

For questions, suggestions, or updates to the directory, or other resources on our website, please feel free to contact us.

P&A’s mission is to champion the equality and inclusion of people with disabilities in all aspects of life. Established in 1977, P&A is a federally mandated, independent state agency advancing the human and legal rights of people with disabilities.

View full news release here: https://www.ndpanda.org/sites/default/files/documents/News/News%20Release%20-%20P%26A%20Website%20Service%20Directory.pdf