NFD Prepares to Keep America’s 250th Birthday Safe and Fun

Multiple Divisions of the Nashville Fire Department including Special Operations and Fire Marshal Office spent several weeks preparing along with fellow Metro Nashville Davidson County departments to make sure the Let Freedom Sing Celebration goes off without a hitch, Friday, July 3rd and Saturday July 4th as the country celebrates 250 years.

The NFD will have various personnel working throughout the weekend including, Walking Teams of EMS Personnel, staffing of supplemental response equipment like NFD Squad Trucks, multiple medical carts will be utilized to provide quick access as needed and NFD will have a representative in the Emergency Operations Center.

The Entertainment District Initiative (EDI) will be in operation throughout the weekend. This provides additional EMS, Fire Suppression, and Fire Inspections staff to the Entertainment District, while maintaining staffing levels for other responses around the county.

These plans supplement other strategic assignments that will be both visible and not visible to the public.

In addition to the planned presence during the weekend events, preparations have been happening for several weeks.

The Fire Marshal Office (FMO) worked closely with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation and the show presenter to properly permit the celebration.

This includes ensuring all safety measures and regulations are met by the pyrotechnic company. Multiple FMO personnel will be on sight to ensure safety before, during and after the fireworks show.

Starting Wednesday, NFD’s Special Operation Marine Division will start mitigating the banks of the Cumberland in and around the Fall Out Zone with water.

A Fall Out Zone is a designated safety area surrounding the discharge site where malfunctioning fireworks, unexploded shells (duds), burning debris, and other hazardous materials are expected to land. During the display, the area must remain clear of spectators, unauthorized personnel, vehicles, watercraft, and combustible materials.

Staying out of the Fall Out Zone ensures that spectators, staff, and emergency personnel remain protected from these hazards.

It is not just important for the Let Freedom Sing Celebration but for all other public fireworks displays to remain out of any prohibited area.

NFD also urges everyone to take precautions in the Extreme Heat.

The Nashville Office of the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts afternoon high temperatures will approach triple digits this week with heat indices near 110°F in some areas.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through Friday for portions of middle Tennessee. Take the necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Signs of heat exhaustion in children include flushed skin, headache, dizziness, and nausea. Heatstroke can be more severe and requires immediate medical attention.

Remember to never leave children unattended in vehicles: Like pets, children can quickly overheat in parked cars.

The temperature inside a vehicle can rise quickly, leading to life-threatening situations. Always check your back seat before leaving your vehicle to ensure that no one is left behind.

First and foremost, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must be outside, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat to shield yourself from the sun.

Be sure you know how to recognize the signs of heat illness. Symptoms can include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headache. If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms, it is vital to move to a cooler place, hydrate, and seek medical attention if necessary.

Residents should also check on the elderly and vulnerable members of the community. Those who are elderly, have chronic illnesses, or lack access to air conditioning are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses. A simple phone call or visit can make a significant difference in their well-being during this extreme heat.

As we brace for these hot days ahead, let us all take the necessary precautions to ensure our safety and the safety of those around us. Stay informed, stay cool, and look out for one another.