Turner Falls Cabins Invites Families to Book 3-Night Fourth of July Stays Inside Turner Falls Park

Turner Falls in April 2026 (guest photo)

Turner Falls Cabins is opening direct reservations for 3-night Fourth of July stays (July 3–6, 2026) at their private cabins inside Turner Falls Park.

families [...] book three nights because that's how you actually live inside the park for a Fourth of July, and that is the trip people come back to year after year.” — Ron Cope

DAVIS, OK, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turner Falls Cabins, operated by Ron Cope in Davis, Oklahoma, is opening direct reservations for 3-night Fourth of July stays (July 3–6, 2026) at 7 private cabins inside Turner Falls Park and 1 near the park, citing six years of booking data showing that families from Dallas–Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, and Kansas most often stay three nights, not one, over the holiday.• 46.2% of Fourth of July bookings from 2020–2025 were 3-night stays (18 of 39 reservations)• In 2020 and 2021, 84% of July 4 holiday guests booked exactly 3 nights• Average party size across holiday bookings: 2.4 guests; 74% of parties booked for 2 guests• 7 of 8 cabins sit inside the 1,500-acre Turner Falls Park; July 3–6 reservations are slowly filling upA Fourth of July Memory, Not Another Crowded AfternoonFor generations of Oklahomans and North Texans, Turner Falls Park in Davis, Oklahoma has been a staple of summertime. Turner Falls is the waterfall you waded to as a kid, the swimming hole you came back to every year, the place where fireflies showed up after the crowds left. The 77-foot waterfall on Honey Creek, the tallest in Oklahoma, still anchors that feeling inside 1,500 acres of creek, trail, and woodland in the Arbuckle Mountains of Murray County. Turner Falls Cabins sits inside that park: 7 of 8 private cabins are within the gates at 5344 Riverside Drive, a roughly 3-hour drive from Dallas–Fort Worth and a 90-minute drive from Oklahoma City. For parents planning the Fourth of July, the question is not "is Turner Falls worth the trip?"; rather, it is whether this will be the holiday their kids will still talk about at Thanksgiving — or another afternoon lost to traffic, gate lines, and a phone that will not stop.What Six Years of Fourth of July Bookings ShowTurner Falls Cabins reviewed reservation records from 2020 through 2025 for every stay that included the night of July 4. Across those six years, 46.2% of holiday bookings were 3-night stays; in some years, this number went up to 85.7%. An average party includes 2.4 guests across all Fourth of July stays. The volume of 2-guest and 3- to 4-guest reservations shows that couples and small family groups consistently treat the holiday as a multi-night trip.│ "What the numbers tell us is what we already see at the gate: families are not trying to squeeze Turner Falls into one afternoon," said Ron Cope, owner of Turner Falls Cabins. "They book three nights because that's how you actually live inside the park for a Fourth of July, and that is the trip people come back to year after year."Why Three Nights Changes the TripA day trip to Turner Falls Park can mean admission lines, a rushed swim at the Blue Hole, and a drive home before the park empties out. A 3-night stay, the block most often booked over the Fourth of July in the past half-decade, changes the math. Guests staying inside the park walk to the 77-foot falls and Honey Creek in the morning, hike the Arbuckle Mountain trails in the afternoon, explore Collings Castle, and return to the cabin after the day-trip crowds leave.Seven of Ron Cope's 8 cabins sit inside the park boundary, so overnight guests skip the daily, traffic-heavy re-entry routine that day visitors face. For families driving from Oklahoma City or Dallas–Fort Worth, three nights turn a long drive into a full holiday rather than a single crowded afternoon. That is the stay length the property's own reservation history most often shows over the July 4 holiday window, and the stay length Turner Falls Cabins is encouraging families to book again for July 3 through July 6, 2026.Eight Cabins Inside and Beside the Park, Reservations FillingTurner Falls Cabins operates 8 private cabins in Davis, Oklahoma: 7 inside Turner Falls Park and 1 ( Cabin #7 ) just half a mile from the park. No other private cabin operator in the area places overnight guests inside the 1,500-acre park. For the 2026 Fourth of July block (check-in Friday, July 3, check-out Monday, July 6) reservations are filling up; Ron Cope encourages families to book direct rather than wait for third-party travel apps, which do not always show the full inside-the-park inventory held for direct guests. Booking through turnerfalls.net avoids the additional 10–15% fee outside platforms add to each reservation. Families can also call Ron directly at 580-247-2060 to reserve a specific cabin and confirm its location inside or beside the park gates before the July 3–6 window closes out.Ongoing Cabin Upgrades Across the PropertyRon Cope has continued investing in the 8 cabins through June 2026, with repairs and refreshes intended to address outdated perceptions of park lodging. Recent work includes deck restaining and repairs on Cabins 1 and 2, interior painting on Cabins 1 and 2, new tile bathroom floors in Cabins 1 and 3, a lighting upgrade and new air conditioner in Cabin 4, air-conditioning and bathroom work in Cabin 6, exterior repairs underway at Cabin 7, and remodeling and a new rug in Cabin 8.For more information, or to book a reservation, guests can visit https://turnerfalls.net

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