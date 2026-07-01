July Mayor's Highlights Newsletter

This is a digital version of Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s newsletter for June 2026. You can also view the PDF version of the newsletter here.

The City and County of Honolulu is taking a coordinated, cross-departmental approach to help residents prepare for the possibility of natural disasters this summer while actively reducing risks across Oʻahu. The effort comes as meteorologists forecast an above-normal hurricane season in the Central Pacific and Hawaiʻi enters the height of wildfire season.

In June, the Department of Emergency Management launched the Oʻahu Hazard Explorer, an interactive online map that allows residents to identify the natural hazards that may affect a specific address. Users can view flood zones, dam and levee evacuation zones, tsunami evacuation zones, and wildfire risk information for any location on Oʻahu.

Mayor Blangiardi hosted the Honolulu Fire Department and the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) at Honolulu Hale to launch the 2026 Wildfire LOOKOUT! Campaign on June 30. The event encourages everyone to reduce wildfire risks to their homes and neighborhoods. That includes creating defensible spaces around your home by clearing dry vegetation, avoiding using weed whackers or lawn mowers during the hottest time of the day, and making sure campfires and grills are fully extinguished when you are done with them.

The National Weather Service is calling for a particularly hot and dry summer, with the possibility of 5-13 tropical cyclones in the Central Pacific. The hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. Residents are highly encouraged to take steps to learn about whether they live in a flood zone and develop an emergency plan.

John Berry named new Director of Honolulu Zoo

The City and County of Honolulu has welcomed one of the nation’s most accomplished conservation and public service leaders as the new Director of the Honolulu Zoo.

Mayor Blangiardi recently announced the appointment of John Berry, whose distinguished career spans leadership roles in wildlife conservation, government, diplomacy, and nonprofit management. Berry most recently served as President of the American Australian Association and previously held senior federal positions, including U.S. Ambassador to Australia and Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

For the zoo community, Berry is perhaps best known for his successful tenure as Director of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., one of the nation’s premier zoo institutions. During his time there, he led a major organizational turnaround, secured tens of millions of dollars for new exhibits and conservation initiatives, and strengthened international partnerships focused on wildlife preservation.

Berry also brings a longstanding connection to Hawaiʻi. During his service with the U.S. Department of the Interior, he helped lead the Native Hawaiian Reconciliation process, giving him a deep appreciation for Hawaiʻi’s unique cultural and environmental stewardship responsibilities.

Leadership Transition in Managing Director’s Office

The City recently welcomed a new leadership team in the Managing Director’s Office, as Krishna Jayaram officially assumed the role of Managing Director Designate and Ian Scheuring was appointed Deputy Managing Director.

Left: Krishna Jayaram — Managing Director Designate

Right: Ian Scheuring — Deputy Managing Director

Jayaram succeeds Mike Formby and brings extensive experience from within the Blangiardi administration, most recently serving as Deputy Managing Director. Throughout his tenure, he has played a key role in overseeing city operations, advancing major initiatives, and coordinating efforts across departments. He also serves as the City’s LGBTQ+ liaison.

Joining him as Deputy Managing Director is Ian Scheuring, who has served the administration as Deputy Communications Director in the Mayor’s Office, where he helped shape the administration’s communications strategy and served as the principal writer of Mayor Blangiardi’s annual State of the City addresses. Prior to joining the City, Scheuring built a successful career in journalism and communications, bringing extensive experience in public affairs, storytelling, and strategic messaging.

Together, Jayaram and Scheuring will help lead the administration’s priorities and continue delivering effective, responsive government services to the residents of Oʻahu.

New Faces: Sandy Ma named Executive Director of Honolulu Ethics Commission

The Honolulu Ethics Commission welcomed Sandy S. Ma, Esq., as its new Executive Director and Legal Counsel in June. Ma brings decades of experience in law, public policy, government, and nonprofit leadership, including her recent role as Executive Director of Common Cause Hawaiʻi. She now leads the commission’s efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct throughout city government while providing guidance and oversight on the City’s ethics laws.

Aloha to Aloha Stadium

Mayor Blangiardi joined community members as another section of Aloha Stadium was dismantled, marking the continued transition of one of Hawaiʻi’s most iconic landmarks. Having attended the stadium’s opening night in 1975, the mayor reflected on its 51-year legacy as the site of countless sporting events, concerts, graduations, and community gatherings that created lasting memories for generations of island residents.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi attends ʻtrippingʻ demolition at Aloha Stadium in Hālawa

(June 2, 2026)

Nanaikeloa Groundbreaking

Shoveling soil in a 12-acre lot off Farrington Highway, Mayor Blangiardi helped break ground on a new affordable housing development set aside for low-income families. The Nanaikeola Self-Help Housing Project is expected to take about 10 months to complete and will be home to 87 one and two-bedroom homes.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi along with State, County, and community leaders break ground on a new affordable housing development in Nānākuli (June 4, 2026)

King Kamehameha Lei Draping

Mayor Blangiardi joined community leaders, cultural practitioners, and members of his administration at the annual King Kamehameha Celebration Lei Draping Ceremony at the King Kamehameha Statue fronting Aliʻiōlani Hale in downtown Honolulu. Now in its 154th year, the cherished tradition honored the legacy of King Kamehameha I through Hawaiian protocol, hoʻokupu, hula, music, and the ceremonial draping of towering floral lei on the iconic statue.

Dozen of lei are draped over the King Kamhemeha I statue in Downtown Honolulu

(June 12, 2026)

City Installs 100 New Trash Bins in Waikīkī

The City, in partnership with the Waikīkī Business Improvement District and JTB Hawaiʻi, is installing 100 new enclosed trash receptacles throughout Waikīkī to help keep public spaces cleaner, safer, and more attractive. Building on the success of similar bins introduced at Kūhiō Beach Park, the weather-resistant receptacles are designed to better contain refuse, reduce litter, and enhance the district’s appearance with artwork inspired by Waikīkī’s unique cultural identity.