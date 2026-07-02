City to install pedestrian and traffic safety improvements in Pearl City, ʻAiea, and Punchbowl sent

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) will begin installing traffic safety improvements in Pearl City, ʻAiea, and Punchbowl starting Monday, July 6.

The work is part of the Traffic Engineering Devices at Various Locations (TEDVL) Phase 3A project and includes new curb ramps, signage, pavement striping, and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) at the intersections of Waimano Home Road and Hoʻomalu Street and Moanalua Road and Nalopaka Place.

A new sidewalk will also be constructed to connect to a relocated bus stop at Moanalua Road and Nalopaka Place. These improvements are intended to enhance pedestrian visibility and make crossings safer.

At the intersection of Lusitana Street and Nēhē Lane, crews will install traffic separator curbs and delineator posts to better guide motorists, improve traffic flow, and enhance safety.

Construction will begin at Waimano Home Road and Hoʻomalu Street before moving to Moanalua Road and Nalopaka Place, followed by Lusitana Street and Nēhē Lane. Work is expected to be completed by March 2027, weather and other unforeseen conditions permitting.

Construction activities will occur Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding holidays.

A map of where construction will take place in the Pearl City neighborhood

A map of where construction will take place in the ʻAiea neighborhood

A map of where construction will take place in the Punchbowl neighborhood

Temporary lane closures and on-street parking restrictions will be in effect during construction. “No Parking Tow Away” signs will be posted at least 24 hours before scheduled work.

Motorists are encouraged to plan for additional travel time, follow posted traffic control devices, and obey directions from special duty officers.

HaRon Construction, Inc. will manage traffic control throughout the project.

For additional information or questions, contact HaRon Construction, Inc. at (808) 456-2069 or the project’s construction manager, ACM Consulting, LLC, at (808) 788-2243