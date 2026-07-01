Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward — July 2026 Governor’s Message

Posted on Jul 1, 2026 in Main

Our administration is making strides across sectors to build a stronger, more resilient foundation for Hawaiʻi’s future.

As we enter the wildfire season, we launched Operation Hoʻopauahi to enable the rapid deployment of our National Guard aircraft for emergency operations and to help prevent the spread of wildfires to keep our communities safe during times of heightened risk.

We have also passed the first phase of our Trauma-Informed Care Certification, equipping state employees with knowledge on how to apply trauma-informed care in the workplace and better support the people they serve. The state is also modernizing its financial data systems, a major effort that is pivotal to maintaining a functioning economy and providing public services.

Across our agencies, that same spirit of service is evident throughout various departments. The DCCA Division of Financial Institutions took part in a show of athleticism, carrying more than 383 lbs of donations by hand on a 3.6-mile trek to the Foodbank, as a literal representation of the burden of food insecurity and the importance of charity.

We are also investing in Hawai‘i’s future by expanding access to early education and have increased the number of keiki enrolling in preschool programs across the state. Last month, we also raised Pride Flags at the capitol to honor māhū, LGBTQIA+ and QTPI+ communities and allies across the islands, reaffirming Hawaiʻi’s commitment to visibility, inclusion, diversity and equality.

Together, these efforts reflect our broader commitment to the future well-being of Hawai‘i. Mahalo to everyone for their efforts in helping us move this work forward!

Mahalo,