Hawaiʻi Earns Top Marks in Preschool Quality for Fourth Straight Year

Posted on Jul 1, 2026 in Main

A photo of keiki at one of the EOEL public pre-K classrooms. Photo courtesy: EOEL.

Hawaiʻi continues to be recognized as a national leader in early learning, meeting all 10 quality benchmarks in the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) 2025 State of Preschool Yearbook for the fourth consecutive year. The achievement places Hawaiʻi among a select group of states nationwide recognized for delivering high-quality preschool programs.

During the 2024–2025 school year, Hawaiʻi enrolled 1,637 children in state-funded preschool programs, an increase of 611 students from the previous year. The milestone reflects the state’s continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality early learning opportunities for keiki and families across the islands.

This year also marked the opening of Hawaiʻi’s 100th public preschool classroom, highlighting ongoing efforts to grow the state’s public pre-K system through partnerships between the Executive Office on Early Learning and the Hawaiʻi State Public Charter School Commission.

Hawaiʻi’s preschool programs continue to stand out for maintaining small class sizes, employing highly qualified teachers, implementing comprehensive learning standards and conducting regular program assessments.

State leaders remain focused on expanding access to pre-K education through goals outlined in the Hawaiʻi Early Childhood State Plan. Priorities include opening additional classrooms, strengthening the early education workforce and building partnerships to ensure every child in Hawaiʻi has a strong foundation for lifelong success.