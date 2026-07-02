Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Three to the Valencia College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Blair Bradley, Sean Milligan, and Tracey Stockwell to the Valencia College District Board of Trustees.

Blair Bradley

Bradley is a former Analyst for North American Reserve Corporation. Active in her community, she serves as a STEM tutor and volunteer for the local Parent Teacher Association and an alumni interviewer for the Rice Alumni Volunteer Association. Bradley earned her bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering and managerial studies from Rice University.

Sean Milligan

Milligan is the President of Gatlin Mill. Previously, he served as the Vice President of GWSI, Inc., the Senior Director of Supply Chain Operations for GXO Logistics, Inc., and the Director of Supply Chain Solutions for Hillebrand. Milligan earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and global logistics from the College of Charleston.

Tracey Stockwell

Stockwell is the Chief Financial Officer for Universal Orlando. Active in her community, she has served as the Treasurer of the Universal Orlando Foundation and as a member of the Orlando Economic Partnership Executive Committee. Stockwell earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Windsor.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.