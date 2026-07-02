Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints John Webb to the Polk State College District Board of Trustees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of John Webb to the Polk State College District Board of Trustees.
John Webb
Webb is the Owner and Broker of Webb’s Realty. Active in his community, he is also involved in Webb’s Car Wash and Webb’s Candy Shop. A resident of Polk County for over 55 years, Webb earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida.
This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.