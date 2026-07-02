Gov. Reynolds signs Executive Order 20 establishing Medicaid Fraud Elimination Task Force

Gov. Reynolds has signed an executive order establishing the Iowa Medicaid Fraud Elimination Task Force for the purpose of eradicating Medicaid fraud, waste, and abuse, and ensuring funds are used to support the needs of Iowans who qualify for benefits.

The governor has appointed Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird to serve as chair of the task force.

“Safeguarding federal programs like Medicaid from bad actors requires accountability at every point in the process, from member eligibility verification to provider enrollment and billing,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “By identifying and eliminating fraud and abuse from Iowa Medicaid, we will protect taxpayer dollars, strengthen public trust, and ensure these critical benefits remain available to the Iowans who not only qualify for them, but rely on them for their health and well-being.”

“Every time someone commits Medicaid fraud, they are taking funds away from programs that help people who desperately need them,” said Attorney General Brenna Bird. “I’m grateful Governor Reynolds is committed to rooting out fraud that is hurting Iowans and I look forward to leading this new Medicaid Fraud Task Force.”

Other members of Iowa’s Medicaid Fraud Elimination Task Force will include: