Scaling the Empire State Building, Angela Nikolau Invites the World to Hear Her Message of Love and Peace and to LOOK UP

Angela Nikolau

LOOK UP Times Square currently on view in Venice, curated by Rachel D. Vancelette, reminds us all to continue to LOOK UP

Angela's message reminds us that love rises above fear. Through LOOK UP Times Square, we invite the world to share one sky, one humanity, and one hope for peace.” — Rachel D. Vancelette

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As international headlines today focus on artist, filmmaker, and explorer Angela Nikolau following her climb of New York City's Empire State Building and her engagement to Ivan Beerkus, millions are now discovering the powerful message she has long wished to share with the world.

Since May 5, 2026, Angela's personal one-minute film has been presented as part of LOOK UP Times Square, curated by Rachel D. Vancelette, within the European Cultural Centre's Personal Structures exhibition at Palazzo Mora during the 2026 Venice Biennale.

Angela is one of nearly one hundred internationally recognized artists, actors, photographers, musicians, dancers, athletes, environmental advocates, and cultural leaders invited by Vancelette to answer one simple yet profound question:

"What does LOOK UP mean to you?"

Each participant contributes a one-minute video sharing a personal message of hope, compassion, creativity, environmental awareness, resilience, and peace for the world.

Angela's contribution reflects on what LOOK UP means to her and offers a heartfelt message of love, courage, and perspective. Her words have been inspiring visitors to Venice since the exhibition opened on May 5.

Today's widely shared banner—

"When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace."

beautifully echoes the message Angela has been sharing through her participation in LOOK UP Times Square.

Conceived and curated by Rachel D. Vancelette, LOOK UP Times Square originated with its debut in New York City's Times Square on Thanksgiving Day 2025, where it transformed one of the world's most recognizable public spaces into an international platform for art, inspiration, and global dialogue. The project later evolved into its immersive presentation within the European Cultural Centre's Personal Structures exhibition in Venice.

In an interesting coincidence, Angela and Ivan had previously discussed collaborating with LOOK UP Times Square on a future high-profile approved climb and live-streamed activation, making today's global headlines an unexpected reminder of the adventurous spirit and universal message that has always connected their work with the mission of LOOK UP.

The exhibition brings together an extraordinary international community spanning contemporary art, photography, film, music, dance, literature, sport, philanthropy, environmental advocacy, fashion, and culture. Participants include Academy Award-nominated actor Sir John Hurt (1940–2017); pioneering American art critic, historian, curator, and author Barbara Rose (1936–2020); acclaimed British actor Ray Fearon; world-renowned photographer Michel Haddi; celebrated portrait photographer Andy Gotts MBE; internationally acclaimed artist Shepard Fairey; sculptor Juan Garaizabal; artists Lindsey Nobel, Nathan Brujis, Karen Bystedt, Matt Enger, and Micheline Klagsbrun; entrepreneur and philanthropist Laura Geller; television personality and author Max Tucci; Greg Miller and Dance Parade; Olympic artist Roald Bradstock; internationally renowned flautist Andrea Ceccomori; poet Dania Lupi; Rossella Vasta; Arturo Casanova; Alessandro Belgiojoso; Buglisi Dance Theatre; Angela Nikolau; and nearly one hundred artists, visionaries, performers, environmental advocates, creative industry lumanaries and cultural leaders from around the globe.

Together, these one-minute films create a living archive of humanity, encouraging audiences to pause, reconnect with one another, and simply... LOOK UP.

The LOOK UP Times Square was invited by private invitation to the Venice Biennale, and will continue to travel the globe throughout the next year. The LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE TO VENICE exhibition remains on view through November 21, 2026, at Palazzo Mora as part of the European Cultural Centre's Personal Structures exhibition, with a special LOOK UP Conference and Closing Celebration taking place on November 21st featuring artist interviews, performances, discussions, and the announcement of new national international educational initiative with the Roald Bradstock and the Art of Olympians and many more exciting initiatives.

For more followL www.lookuptimesquare.com

LOOK UP TIMES SQUARE TO VENICE : Angela Nikolau

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