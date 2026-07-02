AG Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrests Hammond man for posting Child Sexual Abuse Materials to Snapchat

Agents with Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested a Hammond man for posting Child Sexual Abuse Materials to Snapchat.





23-year-old Cortland Jerod Nicholas, of Alligator Drive in Hammond, was arrested on June 30, 2026, for:





14:81.1 Child Sexual Abuse Material under the Age of Thirteen - 1 count

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip reported a Snapchat user uploaded a video of prepubescent child sexual abuse material to his account. A search warrant was executed at Nicholas’s residence. Following an interview with Nicholas, he was arrested, charged as listed and transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.





Homeland Security Investigations, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Hammond Police Department assisted AG Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation on this case.





His bond is unknown at this time.





Our investigation continues.









*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.