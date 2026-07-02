Constance Sakoa Boutik Supports Long-term Sustainable Development of Mauritius

Constance Sakoa Boutik Hotel Manager, Giovanna Blin.

Constance Sakoa has focused its efforts on two of its strongest sustainability pillars: Local Procurement and Community Support & Social Impact.

For Constance Sakoa, sustainability is not only about reducing its environmental footprint, but also about strengthening the local economy and creating shared value within the Mauritian community.” — Giovanna Blin, Hotel Manager at Constance Sakoa.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification recently awarded Constance Sakoa Boutik its inaugural certification. Set on one of Mauritius’ most beautiful beaches, sustainable luxury and natural beauty blend together as one at Constance Sakoa, a premier boutique hotel in northern Mauritius. A captivating sanctuary offering relaxation and rejuvenation steps from the Trou aux Biches' shoreline.Giovanna Blin, Hotel Manager at Constance Sakoa said, “We are very proud to achieve our first Green Globe certification. The certification recognises measurable and structured sustainability performance across environmental, social, and economic dimensions. For Constance Sakoa Boutik, sustainability is not only about reducing its environmental footprint, but also about strengthening the local economy and creating shared value within the Mauritian community.”Strengthening the Mauritian EconomyIn line with its sustainability management plan (SMP), Constance Sakoa has focused its efforts on two of its strongest sustainability pillars: Local Procurement and Community Support & Social Impact, alongside its ongoing commitment to continuous improvement.Constance Sakoa has adopted a responsible procurement strategy prioritising local sourcing wherever quality, sustainability, and supply consistency can be ensured. This approach supports regional economic resilience while minimizing environmental impacts associated with long-distance transportation.A significant proportion of fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, and selected dry goods are sourced directly from Mauritian farmers, fishermen, and small-scale producers. Constance Sakoa actively collaborates with suppliers to encourage responsible agricultural practices, including seasonal production planning and minimal packaging. The hotel’s kitchen team works closely with producers to adapt menus according to seasonal availability, reinforcing sustainable consumption patterns.Empowering Local Artisans and SMEsThe beachfront hotel integrates locally crafted products into its guest experience. Décor elements, selected amenities, and gift shop items showcase Mauritian craftsmanship, offering local artisans market visibility within the tourism sector. This strategy enhances the authenticity of the guest experience, creates revenue streams for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and promotes Mauritian cultural identity within international tourism markets. By supporting local artisans and artists and embedding local economic participation into the supply chain, tourism value stays within the community rather than flowing abroad.Employment and Capacity BuildingThe hotel prioritises local recruitment with a 100% local workforce, providing employment opportunities to residents of surrounding communities. Constance Sakoa also invests in structured training programs aimed at:• Skills development in hospitality operations• Raising environmental awareness and enhancing sustainable practices, and• Aligning customer service excellence with responsible tourism values.This focus on capacity building enhances long-term employability and professional growth within the region.Biodiversity Conservation and Community InitiativesConstance Sakoa actively participates in community-based environmental initiatives including coastal clean-up activities and awareness campaigns promoting marine and environmental conservation.The hotel also supports local social initiatives and collaborates with NGOs where possible to contribute to youth development, education, and environmental stewardship. Staff members are encouraged to voluntarily participate in community activities, strengthening the bond between the hotel and its surrounding social environment.Through these efforts, the hotel demonstrates that hospitality businesses can serve as catalysts for community wellbeing and environmental responsibility.By strengthening local procurement, deepening community engagement, and committing to continuous sustainability performance monitoring, Constance Sakoa reaffirms its position as a responsible hospitality operator contributing meaningfully to the long-term sustainable development of Mauritius.ContactNaadir GoolamallySustainability ManagerBelle Mare Plage Belle MarePoste de Flacq 41602Mauritius, Indian Ocean.E: naadir.g@bellemareplagehotel.comT: +230 4022721Cel: +230 52557736Fax: +230 4022626

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