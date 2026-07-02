Log Road Fire Burns Nearly 1,500 Acres Near Harrison

RELEASE DATE: Jul 01, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 1, 2026





CRAWFORD, Neb. — The Log Road Fire is estimated at approximately 1,500 acres and remains 0% contained. No evacuations have been reported at this time.

At 7:00 a.m. on July 1, command of the incident transitioned to a Nebraska Type 3 Incident Management Team. The team extends its appreciation to Crawford, Harrison, and all the surrounding volunteer fire departments for their leadership, coordination, and tireless efforts during the initial attack. Resources remain engaged on the incident to limit fire spread and secure the fire perimeter.

Gov. Jim Pillen has issued an emergency declaration, authorizing the use of state resources and funding to support the protection of life and property.

The U.S. Forest Service is also providing mutual aid resources.

The Nebraska National Guard continues to support firefighting efforts with both aviation and ground resources. On June 30, two CH-47 Chinook helicopters and one UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter delivered approximately 34,000 gallons of water during 17 Bambi Bucket drops. A total of 19 Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers supported the mission.

By the end of the day, a total of 32 Nebraska Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen will be assigned to the incident.

Weather: Overnight will become mostly cloudy with patchy smoke developing after 5 a.m. Low near 62 with north winds 5–10 mph shifting south in the evening. Thursday will be hot with a high near 94 and patchy smoke possible through the day. There is a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. with south-southeast winds 5–10 mph.

Photos and b-roll of the fire are available for media use at: https://go.unl.edu/logroadfire. Please credit the photos as indicated.

Log Road Fire Media Release: July 1, 2026