CCCHP Awards Over $3 million to help Cultural Centers Across the State

July 01, 2026

The Commission for Cultural Centers and Historic Preservation held their Award Hearing on June 22nd and 23rd. The Commission provided funding to 33 of the 38 applicants. In total, $3,314,358 was designated for important projects throughout Nevada. The grantees represent a wide range of Nevada communities: from government entities such as the Nevada Division of State Parks and Nevada Division of Forestry, to municipalities such as Carlin, Mesquite and Ely. In addition, several non-profit entities were awarded funds. Among the grantees are organizations that have not received CCCHP funding before. These organizations include Amity Lodge No. 4, Churchill County Museum and the Carson Valley Arts Council.

These annual awards are made possible through the State's bonding program and are intended to assist in the preservation of historic buildings, structures, objects, and archaeological sites. The broader mission of the program is to develop a network of cultural centers and activities. Private property owners are not eligible.

For more information about the Commission and CCCHP grants, please visit:

https://shpo.nv.gov/homepage/commission-for-cultural-centers-and-historic-preservation-ccchp