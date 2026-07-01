NDP Announcement – Purchase Your 2026 Ben Nelson BBQ Tickets Starting Today!

We are very excited to announce that tickets for the 2026 Ben Nelson Barbeque are now available for purchase!

Join the Nebraska Democratic Party as we host our annual Ben Nelson event, with a twist this year, where family and community will be the focus. The Ben Nelson BBQ will be on Saturday, August 22nd, and will run from 2PM to 6PM, and will be located at LiUNA Union Hall on 5626 Sorensen Parkway in Omaha.

Enjoy carnival games hosted by candidates, delicious food hot off the grill, music (both live and DJ), and speakers that will be announced soon. Of course, we will have a few surprises in store!

As usual, we will continue to acknowledge Democratic leaders and volunteers who go above and beyond with our annual awards. To nominate a deserving individual, click here. The deadline to nominate will be July 30th.

Our Ben Nelson BBQ will be one for the history books, so purchase your ticket today! Get your ticket(s) here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/nelsonbbq26

For additional information on this exciting event, visit: https://nebraskademocrats.org/nelsongala/

We look forward to seeing you and your family! And remember, we like our grill hot and our politics blue!