CARMINE APPICE Celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary by Releasing the Song UNITED STATES with the Late Rick Derringer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The song UNITED STATES was recorded 5 years ago when Rick Derringer asked me to put drums on it. It sat for 5 years.Then last week I asked his wife Jenda to send me the song to listen to. I remember really liking the song. After hearing it I gave it to Pat Regan to remaster.Then I asked Dom Esposito if he can put a video together quick to get it out for our country’s 250th anniversary celebration. So we are celebrating Rick Derringer who passed away last year also.Jenda and I decided to make a video together to celebrate Rick and the 250 years of our country.God Bless America Carmine Appice of CactusWatch the video: https://youtu.be/l5wRKbzi2hM Carmine Appice and Cactus recently released a new video for the track “Back Door Man”, taken from the new Cactus album “Temple Of Blues II” out now on Cleopatra Records. The track and video feature the amazing talents of Eric Gales and Billy Sheehan, alongside Carmine Appice.Temple Of Blues II CD/vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/search?q=cactus+temple+of+blues+ii Temple Of Blues II digital: https://orcd.co/cactus_templeofbluesii Carmine Appice shared his thoughts on on the song and video “Back Door Man” — “Back Door Man” is an old blues classic. This version originally appeared on Howlin’ Wolf’s The Howlin’ Wolf Album (often referred to as his “Electric Album”).This time, I wanted to make a real blues album for Temple of Blues 2. Temple of Blues 1was made up entirely of Cactus songs. I’ve always loved the Howlin’ Wolf album, which also gave Cactus our biggest song, “Evil.” We ended up recording seven songs from that album, and I always thought “Back Door Man” was one of the strongest tracks.Links to Website and All SocialsCactusRocks.NetManagement: Bruce PilatoPilato Entertainment Marketing & Media LLCEmail: brucetune@aol.com

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