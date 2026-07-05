The Deployed Data Scientist by Ankit Anand, Dr. Scott Burk and Kinshuk Dutta Showcases Practical MLOps Expertise

the-deployed-data-scientist The Deployed Data Scientist Authors

MELISSA, TX, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Deployed Data Scientist : MLOps and Analytics in Practice, co-authored by Ankit Anand, Dr. Scott Burk, and Kinshuk Dutta, is helping data professionals address one of the industry's most pressing challenges by focusing on the successful deployment, management, and long-term operation of machine learning systems. Published by Technics Publications, the book provides practical guidance for data scientists, machine learning engineers, analytics leaders, and technology professionals who want to move AI initiatives beyond experimentation into dependable production environments.The publication explores the complete Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) lifecycle, covering data strategy, model engineering, CI/CD pipelines, cloud infrastructure, observability, governance, and emerging practices for generative AI and LLMOps. Through real-world scenarios and implementation-focused guidance, the authors present a structured framework for creating AI systems that continue delivering value after deployment.The book is available worldwide on amazon in paperback version. To learn more about 'The Deployed Data Scientist' or purchase the book, visit https://technicspub.com/the-deployed-data-scientist/ A Practical Guide for Modern Data Science TeamsMany organizations have invested heavily in artificial intelligence while facing challenges in operationalizing machine learning models at scale. The Deployed Data Scientist addresses these practical realities by examining the systems, processes, and governance required to maintain reliable AI solutions over time.Readers gain insight into topics including data contracts, model registries, automated testing, monitoring for model drift, cloud deployment strategies, explainable AI, and responsible AI governance. The book also discusses how organizations can prepare for modern enterprise applications involving large language models while maintaining operational discipline and accountability.Bridging Technical Execution and Business ValueRather than viewing deployment as the final stage of model development, the book encourages professionals to treat machine learning systems as long-term business products that require continuous monitoring, maintenance, and improvement.By connecting technical implementation with organizational objectives, the authors demonstrate how data science teams can strengthen collaboration across engineering, analytics, governance, and business leadership. This perspective helps readers understand how production-ready AI contributes to measurable operational outcomes and sustainable enterprise adoption.Supporting Professionals Across the AI LifecycleDesigned for both experienced practitioners and professionals expanding into production AI, the book combines technical depth with accessible explanations and practical examples. Its coverage extends from foundational MLOps concepts to advanced topics including retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), Human-in-the-Loop frameworks, model observability, and enterprise AI architecture. Here is a recent article published about the book "Our goal was to provide a practical resource that helps professionals understand what it takes to build AI systems that remain reliable, scalable, and valuable long after deployment," said Ankit Anand, Co-author of The Deployed Data Scientist: MLOps and Analytics in Practice. "Successful AI depends on disciplined operations, thoughtful governance, and a commitment to continuous improvement throughout the lifecycle of every model."About Technics PublicationsTechnics Publications is an independent publisher specializing in professional resources for technology, analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software development, and data science. The company publishes practical books that support professionals, educators, and organizations seeking current, real-world technical knowledge across rapidly evolving industries.

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