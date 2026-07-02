Award-Winning Phoenix5 Selected to Headline Tampa’s America 250 Celebration

Award-winning Tampa Bay band Phoenix5 will headline the City of Tampa's Liberty by the Bay, America 250 Independence Day Celebration on July 4, 2026, at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, performing immediately before Mayor Jane Castor's remarks, & drone show

Phoenix5 will perform before Mayor Jane Castor’s remarks, a 250-drone light show, and fireworks at Liberty by the Bay.

It’s an incredible honor to help our community celebrate America’s 250th birthday.” — Phoenix Gonzalez, Lead Vocalist and Co-Founder of Phoenix5

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Tampa Bay band Phoenix5 has been selected as the official headlining entertainment for the City of Tampa's Liberty by the Bay , America 250 Independence Day Celebration, taking place Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Julian B. Lane Park.The free, family-friendly waterfront celebration is one of the largest Fourth of July events in the Tampa Bay region, commemorating America's 250th Anniversary with live entertainment, family activities, food trucks, a Kids Zone, a Patriotic Pet Show, a water ski show, a Kids Liberty Procession, a 250-drone light show, and a spectacular fireworks finale.Phoenix5 will headline the evening with performances from 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Immediately following the band's performance, Mayor Jane Castor will deliver closing remarks before FOX 13's Mark Wilson performs the National Anthem on guitar, leading into the 250-drone light show and fireworks spectacular."It's an incredible honor to be selected as the headlining band for one of our hometown's most important celebrations," said Phoenix Gonzalez, lead vocalist and co-founder of Phoenix5. "As a Tampa Bay band, there is no greater honor than helping our community celebrate America's 250th birthday. To perform before the City's official ceremony, drone show, and fireworks finale is something we'll always be proud of."In just over three years, Phoenix5 has performed more than 450 live shows, including headlining Tampa Bay's River O' Green Festival for two consecutive years, appearances at the Florida State Fair, Clematis by Night, and numerous community festivals, municipal celebrations, theaters, and premier live music venues throughout Florida. Just two weeks ago, the band was honored to perform at the America 250 Celebration and Flight to Honor Reunion Banquet, held at the SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo campus in Lakeland. Phoenix5 has also been featured on FOX 13's Good Day Tampa Bay and continues to build a reputation as one of the region's most active live entertainment acts.Liberty by the Bay represents another milestone in the band's growth, placing Phoenix5 at the center of one of Tampa's signature annual celebrations as thousands gather along the Riverwalk to celebrate the nation's historic 250th birthday.Event Information:Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026Location: Julian B. Lane Park, Tampa, FloridaAdmission: Free and open to the publicPhoenix5 Performance Times: 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.About Dotfilmz LLC:Dotfilmz LLC is a live entertainment production company that develops, produces, and presents original concert productions for performing arts centers, theaters, festivals, municipal celebrations, corporate events, and premier live music venues. Its productions include Phoenix5, an award-winning live entertainment band with more than 450 performances since January 2023, and YALEO – The Ultimate Santana Experience , a nationally touring theatrical concert production celebrating the music and legacy of Carlos Santana. Through original productions, world-class musicianship, and immersive audience experiences, Dotfilmz LLC creates unforgettable live entertainment experiences for audiences across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.