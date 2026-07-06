Tokyo Gets the hiTechMODA Treatment with a Fashion Runway Built for the World

hiTechMODA Logo Traditional Japanese Peformance (Photo Credits: Anton Dinev) HitechMODA’s Pamela Privette (Photo Credits: Anton Dinev) SCI PH Fashion Show (Photo Credits: Anton Dinev) C. Lysias Designs (Photo Credits: Anton Dinev)

The award-winning fashion show production company continues its international momentum with a Tokyo showcase blending fashion, culture, and craftsmanship

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- hiTechMODA, the award-winning fashion show production company known for redefining the runway through diversity, sustainability, technology and innovation, presented its latest international fashion production at the Hilton Tokyo Bay in Tokyo, Japan.Following recent showcases in New York, Paris, Milan and Cannes, hiTechMODA’s Tokyo production continued the company’s mission to create a global platform where established designers, emerging talent, cultural creators and underrepresented voices can meet on a professionally produced runway. The Tokyo event brought together international collections, Indigenous and Native American design perspectives, cultural performance and fashion storytelling for an evening designed to celebrate style without borders.The event began with a designer exhibition and networking experience, giving guests the opportunity to meet participating designers, browse select vendor displays and connect with creative talent before the runway presentation. The main hiTechMODA Fashion Showcase featurde an international segment followed by a cultural segment.The first international segment included Mitch Desunia of London; C. Lysias Designs of Canada; Red Hummingbird Designs; Cool Kimono Crafts of Tokyo; House of Willow of Canada; Altrn8tv of the United States; Nita Belle’s Closet of the United States; SCI PH of Canada; and Yuna Style of Tokyo.The cultural segment continued, developing the evening’s cross-cultural focus, with scheduled appearances and presentations including The Bebia Cho Company, Designs by Star Cherie, Bineshii Creations, Rebekah Jarvey, Tracey Toulouse and Ally’s Ribbons, along with additional performers.Designed as both a runway presentation and a cultural exchange, hiTechMODA Tokyo will place fashion in conversation with identity, heritage, craftsmanship and international creativity. From contemporary ready-to-wear and concept-driven design to Indigenous and Native American storytelling, the event reflects hiTechMODA’s broader belief that the runway can function as a bridge between people, places and creative traditions.“hiTechMODA was created to open doors and expand the definition of who belongs on the runway,” said Pamela Privette, founder and executive producer of hiTechMODA. “Tokyo gives us a remarkable opportunity to bring designers and cultural voices together in one of the world’s most dynamic fashion cities. This production is about fashion, but it is also about connection, respect, innovation and the shared language of creativity.”About hiTechMODA Productions:hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases. For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com IG: @hiTechMODA | FB: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | YT: @hitechmoda

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