Michael Whatley’s Appointment Of Child Predator “Continues To Dog” His Campaign As His Base Passes Resolution Barring Predators From Party Leadership

Washington Examiner: “Who would vote for someone like that? What sort of party official would want to promote a person with that on their resume?”

New reporting from the Washington Examiner is highlighting how the NCGOP banned child sex predators from holding party office in direct response to DC insider Michael Whatley repeatedly elevating convicted child sex offender Harvey West.

When the ban – which the Examiner calls a “setback for pedophiles in North Carolina” – was previously proposed under Whatley’s leadership, it was met with “unbelievable resistance.”

For months, Whatley has been “dodg[ing] questions about how much he knew about West and when.”

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Washington Examiner [Secrets Newsletter]: A setback for pedophiles in North Carolina

Rob Crilly | June 29, 2026

Congratulations to the North Carolina Republican Party, which passed a resolution at its recent state convention banning anyone charged or convicted of sexually abusing children from holding office.

You might think that such a history would be automatically disqualifying in the first place. Who would vote for someone like that? What sort of party official would want to promote a person with that on their resume?

But it seems that such a statute is needed for a state party where Harvey West Jr., a former police officer who spent six years in prison after pleading guilty to “taking indecent liberties with a child,” held two senior positions until his past came under renewed scrutiny recently.

And it continues to dog Michael Whatley’s campaign for the Senate, as he dodges questions about how much he knew about West and when.

Felons in general need not worry, however. A rival resolution barring all felons from holding state, district, or local office was shelved in favor of the leadership’s preferred version, with its narrower prohibition.

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