The Baker House 1650 and Hamptons Polo House Announce Partnership Celebrating Luxury, Heritage & Summer in the Hamptons

The Baker House 1650 Logo Hamptons Polo House Logo Polo Action (Photo Credit: Hamptons Polo House) Celebration (Photo Credit: Hamptons Polo House)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Baker House 1650, one of East Hampton’s most iconic historic inns, is proud to announce a new partnership with Hamptons Polo House, a premier destination for equestrian lifestyle and luxury events. This collaboration brings together two distinguished brands rooted in elegance, tradition, and the quintessential Hamptons experience.The partnership will offer curated experiences that blend refined hospitality with the excitement of the polo season. Guests of The Baker House will enjoy exclusive access to select polo matches, private viewing opportunities, and bespoke social events hosted at Hamptons Polo House. In turn, members and guests of Hamptons Polo House will gain access to special accommodations, private gatherings, and wellness offerings at The Baker House’s renowned property.In addition, on Wednesday, July 8th and Tuesday, August 18th come to The Baker House 1650 and join Hamptons Polo House and PAZ lifestyle for an invitation-only sunset reception celebrating the polo lifestyle in the gardens of the hotel property. For tickets and further information please follow the link below.“This partnership represents a natural alignment of values,” said Antonella Bertello CEO of The Baker House 1650. “Both properties are dedicated to preserving the timeless charm of the Hamptons while offering elevated, memorable experiences to our guests.”Throughout the summer season, the collaboration will feature signature events, including sunset receptions, VIP match-day experiences, and intimate dinners that celebrate local culture, cuisine, and community.“We are thrilled to partner with The Baker House,” said Facundo Rawson, CEO of Hamptons Polo House. “Together, we are creating something truly special that captures the spirit of the Hamptons—sophisticated, social, and deeply rooted in tradition.”This partnership underscores a shared commitment to luxury, hospitality, and the vibrant lifestyle that defines the East End.

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