Scott and Marilyn Korsten Open 'Payday in the Heartland | The Dance' at Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center

"Breathtaking Arrival," from Payday in the Heartland | The Dance

Six-month Sioux Falls exhibition presents a large-scale photographic narrative of the annual corn harvest across eastern South Dakota and nearby Minnesota.

Scott and Marilyn have built a complete body of work that allows viewers to see the harvest not only as labor, but as rhythm, relationship, and regional identity.” — Bob Killen

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Photographic artists Scott and Marilyn Korsten opened their solo exhibition, “Payday in the Heartland | The Dance,” on June 17, 2026, at the Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center, 301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The exhibition is in Gallery 301, the Pavilion’s first-floor gallery, and will remain on view for approximately six months. An artist reception will be held on Friday, July 17, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.The exhibition presents a major photographic narrative of the annual corn harvest across agricultural communities in eastern South Dakota and nearby Minnesota. Through more than 20 images, Scott and Marilyn Korsten explore the movement, coordination, pressure, and beauty of the harvest season — a period shaped by weather, timing, land, machinery, family, and teamwork.At first glance, the subject may seem familiar: combines, trucks, fields, grain bins, dust, long workdays, and the machinery of modern agriculture. But “Payday in the Heartland | The Dance” moves beyond documentation. The Korstens interpret the harvest as a visual choreography, revealing the human concentration, endurance, and cooperation required to bring the season to completion.“These photographs honor the people who do the work, but they also elevate the visual language of rural life,” said Bob Killen, founder of the National Park Photography Expeditions (NPPE) Fine Art Mentor Program. The exhibition includes sweeping field images, intimate portraits, studies of machinery, and moments of transition from dawn to evening. Works such as “Seamlessly Synchronized,” “Grand Choreography,” “Bringing It Home,” and “Day’s End” show the harvest as both demanding and beautiful, bringing viewers closer to the agricultural communities that shape the culture and economy of the central plains.Scott and Marilyn Korsten are graduates of the NPPE Mentor Program, where photographers develop long-form visual projects and complete exhibition-ready bodies of work. “Payday in the Heartland | The Dance” represents an important milestone for the artists and a significant example of photography created with sustained purpose, regional commitment, and narrative depth.The Washington Pavilion is one of the Midwest’s dynamic cultural institutions, bringing visual arts exhibitions, performing arts, science education, and community programming together in downtown Sioux Falls. The Visual Arts Center presents work by regional, national, and international artists across multiple gallery spaces. Visitors are encouraged to attend the artist reception on July 17 or view the exhibition during its six-month run at the Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center.To see more of Scott and Marilyn Korsten’s work, visit: https://www.korstenarts.com/home For Washington Pavilion hours and visitor information, visit: https://www.washingtonpavilion.org About Scott and Marilyn Korsten:Scott and Marilyn Korsten are photographic artists whose work explores rural life, agricultural communities, and the visual narratives found in working landscapes. Their project “Payday in the Heartland | The Dance” focuses on the annual corn harvest and the people, machines, weather, and land that define the season.About National Park Photography Expeditions:National Park Photography Expeditions provides field workshops, masterclasses, and mentor-level photographic education in conjunction with several academic providers for artists seeking to move beyond documentation and create expressive bodies of work. Through its Mentor Program, NPPE helps photographers develop visual projects, artist statements, exhibition proposals, and complete portfolios for public presentation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.