MOCA-Administered Data Collection Program Shows Maine Exceeded Housing Production Goal in 2025

The Housing Opportunity Program (HOP) at the Maine Office of Community Affairs (MOCA), in coordination with the Greater Portland Council of Governments and HR&A Advisors, released 2025 municipal housing data as part of LD 1184.

For the data set, 182 municipalities submitted building permit, certificate of occupancy, and demolition data; HOP partnered with the State’s 10 regional councils to support municipalities with the data collection process; and the Land Use Planning Commission voluntarily provided data from the unorganized and deorganized areas of the State.

The data, now added to the State of Maine Housing Data Portal, show Maine communities permitted an estimated 7,499 new housing units in 2025, exceeding the state's 2025 goal of 6,900 units by about 9 percent.

The 2025 data represent the first look at data from Maine's new statewide housing data collection program, which Governor Mills signed into law in 2025.

This data will be collected on a yearly basis to track Maine’s progress towards its housing goals and measure the impact of the State’s efforts to increase housing production

Read the full press release.