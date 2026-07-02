Canada Day: Celebrating Our Nation, Our People, and Our Service

July 1 marks Canada Day, a time for Canadians across the country and around the world to reflect on what it means to be Canadian, celebrate our shared values, and take pride in the people, diversity, and accomplishments that define our nation.

Canada Day commemorates July 1, 1867, when the British North America Act—known today as the Constitution Act, 1867—united Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Province of Canada into a single Dominion called Canada. This historic moment laid the foundation for the country we know today and began a journey that continues to be shaped by generations of Canadians.

The same year, The Honourable Sir George-Étienne Cartier was appointed Canada's first Minister of Militia and Defence, establishing an important link between the development of the nation and the people who would serve in its defence. Since then, members of the Canadian Armed Forces have played a vital role in safeguarding Canada's interests at home and abroad, contributing to international peace and security, and responding to domestic emergencies when Canadians need them most.

Canada Day highlights the richness of our land, the strength of our diversity, the vibrancy of our culture, and the contributions Canadians make both nationally and internationally. Above all, it celebrates our people—the individuals whose dedication, resilience, and compassion continue to shape the country's future.

For those serving in uniform, Canada Day carries special significance. Whether deployed overseas, participating in multinational exercises, sailing at sea, flying missions, or supporting operations at home, Canadian Armed Forces members represent the values that Canadians hold dear: loyalty, integrity, courage, inclusion, excellence, and accountability. Their commitment helps preserve the freedoms and opportunities that generations of Canadians have worked to build.

Canada Day and the United States' Independence Day, celebrated on July 4, both commemorate defining moments in each country's history and provide an opportunity for citizens to express national pride. Communities on both sides of the border gather for parades, concerts, family events, and fireworks displays while reflecting on their nations' histories, achievements, and aspirations for the future.

Together, these celebrations highlight the strong sense of identity, service, and community that Canadians and Americans cherish.

Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.