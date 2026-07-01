25th ID band spreads joyous music through the Republic of Marshall Islands

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands — For the Soldiers of the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division Band, music is more than just a performance, it’s a bridge connecting communities and a powerful demonstration of how skills learned in the military can be used to uplift the next generation. During a recent tour through Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Tropic Lightning band traveled to ten different locations, sharing the joy of music while subtly broadcasting a larger message to the local youth: the world offers boundless avenues to gain education and unique skills, and the greatest achievement is bringing that knowledge home to make your community better. The band’s mission focused heavily on youth outreach, illustrating how military service provides technical training that translates directly into community enrichment. At the Alele Library, Soldiers hosted an interactive musical "show and tell" for a bright-eyed group of 4-year-olds. As the children giggled at the deep rumble of a trombone and the bright trill of a clarinet, the Soldier-musicians were doing more than just teaching them about brass and woodwinds. They were planting a seed, showing these young minds that there is a vast world of opportunity waiting for them and that one day, they too can travel, learn, and return to share their gifts. That ethos of returning to serve was put into practical action at Assumption Catholic School in Uliga. The band members put down their instruments and picked up their repair tools, dedicating time fixing broken instruments for the school’s music students. By adjusting valves, making guitar bridge pins out of chopsticks to hold strings in place, and restoring the equipment, the Army musicians demonstrated how acquiring a specialized trade can have an immediate tangible impact on the community. They showed the students that leaving the island to gain a world-class education through military training isn't about leaving your home behind; it’s about gathering the tools needed to build it up. For some, this path is not just a concept, but a lived reality. The Army provides a foundation of leadership and discipline that empowers service members to transform their hometowns when they return. Edward Alfonso, a Republic of Marshall Islands native, joined the military fresh out of high school to gain technical expertise and leadership experience. Serving as a U.S. Army topographic analyst stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, he regularly saw the 25th Infantry Division Band perform. "It really brings up memories of when I was at the headquarters where they raise the flags," Alfonso said. "They usually have a band there, and I think it was a 25th Infantry Division…we would just have a blast. I think that was the happiest time I had." Recently, Alfonso returned to his community to help guide the next generation, serving as the director for the Maritime Training Center at the local college. His team conducts critical training for the community, including sea safety, firefighting, CPR, and first aid. "I have the Army to thank for what I've learned," Alfonso said. "Now I'm actually here in civilian life and applying it here, and all of these other veterans are doing the same thing." He views the band's visit as a perfect catalyst to motivate the youth of the Marshall Islands to pursue their own development and bring their talents back home. "To inspire young people here in the Marshall Islands... this is our pathway to get educated and get skills, that when you come back, you can use them," Alfonso said. "Because this is what I'm actually doing at the college." As the Tropic Lightning band concluded its ten-stop tour, the melodies left lingering in the Majuro air carried a resonant message - whether you pursue a career in music, engineering, medicine, or leadership, the avenues to explore the world are limitless. The band’s visit stands as a testament to the fact that the ultimate goal of going out into the world isn't just personal success it's returning to your roots to help your community thrive.