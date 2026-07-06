Novéra Skincare Makes Its U.S. Debut with Manhattan Launch Event at Emanuel New York

Novera Skincare Logo Emanuel New York Logo Novéra Skincare Founder Zeeshan “Zee” Mohammed (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Dustin Lujan, Zeeshan Mohammed, Victor DeSouza (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Novéra Skincare (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni)

Canadian luxury skincare house introduces Gemstone Infusion face mist collection at Midtown Manhattan’s “home of ultra niche”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novéra Skincare, the Canadian luxury skincare house founded by Zeeshan “Zee” Mohammed, celebrated its United States launch with a New York event at Emanuel New York.The launch introduced Novéra’s debut collection of gemstone-infused, clinically driven face mists to the American market. Built around the idea that gentle and effective skincare should not be a trade-off, Novéra began as a personal search for a better skincare ritual after Mohammed watched his young daughter, who has eczema, dread the daily routine of creams and topical products.Rather than create another traditional moisturizer, Mohammed reimagined the face mist as the center of the skincare ritual. The result is Novéra’s Gemstone Infusion collection, which pairs quartz-treated water with actives including sodium hyaluronate, niacinamide and a stable form of vitamin C. The collection includes Rose Quartz for her, Clear Quartz for him and Amethyst, a unisex, scent-free mist created for sensitive and reactive skin.The New York launch was held at Emanuel New York, 329 West 39th Street, a Midtown Manhattan luxury boutique known as “the home of ultra niche.” The store offers a curated mix of niche fragrance, beauty, skincare, clothing and accessories, shaped by fashion designer Victor dE Souza and beauty veteran Dustin Lujan. Emanuel New York is also the exclusive New York City home of City Rhythm perfumes and has become a destination for scent lovers, fashion clients and guests seeking a highly personal luxury retail experience.“Novéra did not begin in a boardroom. It began with my daughter,” said Zeeshan “Zee” Mohammed, founder of Novéra Skincare. “I wanted to create something gentle enough for sensitive skin, beautiful enough to feel like luxury and effective enough to become part of a real daily routine.”Every Novéra formula is vegan, cruelty-free, alcohol-free, Halal certified and made in Canada. The brand excludes more than 1,800 ingredients and positions its mists as a 10-second skincare ritual designed to hydrate, balance and refresh the skin without friction, heaviness or irritation.About Novéra Skincare:Novéra is a Canadian luxury skincare house founded in 2025 by Zeeshan “Zee” Mohammed and born from a personal moment at home — his young daughter’s struggle with eczema, and the question of why hydration had to feel like a chore at all. Its debut collection, the Gemstone Infusion™ Face Mist in Rose Quartz, Clear Quartz and Amethyst, pairs gemstone treated water with clinically studied actives such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin C, while excluding more than 1,800 ingredients by name. Every formula is vegan, cruelty-free, Halal certified, alcohol-free and made in Canada. Born from Earth. Perfected by Science.For more information, please visit: www.noveraskincare.com IG: @noveraskincare | FB: novera | X / T: @noveraofficialAbout Emanuel New York:Emanuel New York is a Midtown Manhattan luxury boutique located at 329 West 39th Street, offering a curated mix of niche fragrance, beauty, skincare, clothing and accessories. Positioned as “the home of ultra niche,” the store brings together emerging and distinctive fragrance houses, fashion-forward retail and a couture sensibility shaped by designer Victor dE Souza and beauty veteran Dustin Lujan. Emanuel New York is also the exclusive New York City home of City Rhythm perfumes and has quickly become a destination for scent lovers, fashion clients and guests seeking a highly personal luxury retail experience.For more information, please visit: www.emanuelnewyork.com IG: @emanuel_newyork | FB: emanuelnewyork | PIN: emanuelnewyork

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