Skaggs Introduces Legislation to Establish Gas Tax Holiday

LANSING., Mich., July 1, 2026 — State Rep. Phil Skaggs (D-East Grand Rapids) recently introduced House Bills 6146–47, which would suspend the state’s 52-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax once the average statewide gasoline price reaches $5.00 per gallon, as determined by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

“Michiganders are feeling squeezed every time they pull up to the pump. When gas prices skyrocket, people have to make tough choices between filling their tank and paying for groceries, rent or other essentials. This proposal is about giving people a little breathing room when they need it most,” Skaggs said.

Once the tax holiday is triggered, the suspension would remain in effect for three months. Revenue lost to the state during the suspension would be offset by transfers from the Budget Stabilization Fund.

“When gas hits $5 a gallon, it’s a real financial burden for people. The state shouldn’t be collecting more tax dollars while people are struggling just to get to work or take their kids to school. Families deserve a break when everyday costs become overwhelming,” Skaggs concluded.

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