Hoskins, Price Introduce Legislation to Improve Enforcement Against Excessively Loud Vehicles

LANSING, Mich. July 1, 2026 – State Reps. Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield) and Natalie Price (D-Berkley) have introduced bipartisan legislation (House Bills HB 6151 and 6152) to improve Michigan’s enforcement of laws against excessively loud vehicles by eliminating inconsistencies in the current statute, increasing penalties for repeat offenders, and giving law enforcement clearer authority to address illegal exhaust modifications.

“People have a right to enjoy their homes and neighborhoods without being subjected to excessive and unreasonable vehicle noise,” Hoskins said. “This legislation strikes a balance between neighbors’ right to peace and drivers’ responsibility. By making the law clearer and giving drivers an opportunity to fix legitimate mechanical problems, we can enforce noise laws more effectively while treating people who made an honest mistake fairly.”

Excessively loud vehicles, often caused by modified or defective exhausts, are a growing concern in Michigan neighborhoods. While state law prohibits unlawful vehicle noise, enforcement is often inconsistent due to unclear standards and the difficulty of measuring noise in real time. This can frustrate residents seeking peace and quiet while also making it harder to fairly address both intentional violations and legitimate mechanical issues.

“I’ve heard from residents across my district who are frustrated by excessively loud vehicles disrupting their neighborhoods,” Price said. “This legislation responds to those concerns while making it fair for drivers to comply with the law. Our goal here is to make sure residents can be free from excessive noises caused by some vehicles.”

The bill package would:

Improve enforcement to protect people from excessive vehicle noises. The legislation fixes confusing parts of current law so police can more clearly enforce rules against illegal loud exhaust modifications. The bills also remove the need for hard-to-measure decibel readings, instead focusing on obvious, unlawful vehicle alterations.

The legislation fixes confusing parts of current law so police can more clearly enforce rules against illegal loud exhaust modifications. The bills also remove the need for hard-to-measure decibel readings, instead focusing on obvious, unlawful vehicle alterations. Give drivers a path to compliance. The legislation allows first-time offenders, and drivers whose excessive noise results from unintended mechanical disrepair, to avoid penalties if they bring their vehicles into compliance before their court date.

The legislation allows first-time offenders, and drivers whose excessive noise results from unintended mechanical disrepair, to avoid penalties if they bring their vehicles into compliance before their court date. Increase penalties for irresponsible drivers. The legislation increases accountability for individuals who repeatedly violate Michigan’s vehicle noise laws.

The legislation has been referred to the Michigan House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for consideration.

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