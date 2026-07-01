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Gov. Pillen Approves Permanent Regulations for Medical Marijuana

NEBRASKA, July 1 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Approves Permanent Regulations for Medical Marijuana

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen approved permanent regulations for medical marijuana as drafted by the state Medical Cannabis Commission. His action comes one day after Attorney General Mike Hilgers affirmed that the regulations met statutory and constitutional authority.

The regulations will be filed with the secretary of state’s office and will become law five days after receipt.

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Gov. Pillen Approves Permanent Regulations for Medical Marijuana

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