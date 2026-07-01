Governor Abbott Reappoints Morath To Southern Regional Education Board

TEXAS, July 1 - July 1, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath to the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) for a term set to expire on June 30, 2030. The Southern Regional Education Board works with states to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through doctoral education. The nation’s first regional interstate compact for education, SREB was created in 1948 by Southern governors and legislators who recognized the link between education and economic vitality.

Mike Morath of Austin has served as the Commissioner of Education since 2016. He is a former board member of the Texas Association of School Boards and Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees. Morath received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from George Washington University.