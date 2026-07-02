County Celebrates Nation’s 250th Birthday with Building Lights
The four locations are:
Historical Courthouse, 226 Taylor St., in Punta Gorda
Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Ave., in Port Charlotte
Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte
Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive in Englewood
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