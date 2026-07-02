County Celebrates Nation’s 250th Birthday with Building Lights

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 1, 2026) – To celebrate the 250anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of our nation, Charlotte County will light four county facilities with red, white and blue lights for the month of July.

The four locations are:

Historical Courthouse, 226 Taylor St., in Punta Gorda

Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Ave., in Port Charlotte

Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte

Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive in Englewood

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