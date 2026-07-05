Broadway’s Norm Lewis Opens the 2026 Season of Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea at LTV Studios

Hamptons Summer Songbook Logo Norm Lewis (Photo Credit: Lisa Tamburini) Jean Shafiroff, 2026 Frances Ann Dougherty Award for Broadcast Philanthropy recipient (Photo Credit: Lisa Tamburini) Joy Behar (Photo credit: PMC / Patrick McMullan) Donna Rubin, Josh Gladstone (Photo Credit: PMC / Patrick McMullan)

Jean Shafiroff Honored with the 2026 Frances Ann Dougherty Award for Broadcast Philanthropy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea, the live concert series bringing leading Broadway and cabaret performers to LTV Studios, returned for its third season with the first of an eight-show summer lineup. The 2026 season opened with Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Norm Lewis, one of American theater’s most celebrated baritones, performing in the intimate black-box setting of LTV Studios in Wainscott.Lewis, whose stage credits include “The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess,” “Les Misérables,” “Ragtime” at Lincoln Center and the title role in “The Phantom of the Opera,” will headline the season premiere in a rare East End appearance. The evening began with a summer reception featuring spirits from BottleHampton and passed hors d’oeuvres from East Hampton Kitchen before guests took their seats.As part of the evening, series producers Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone welcomed Jean Shafiroff to the stage as LTV Studios presented her with the 2026 Frances Ann Dougherty Award for Broadcast Philanthropy. The award honors leadership, generosity and a lasting commitment to strengthening the community through the power of media. Named for Frances Ann Dougherty, wife of LTV founder Frazer Dougherty. Shafiroff, a philanthropist, author and television host, was recognized for her years-long support of LTV and the continued success of her program, “Successful Philanthropy,” which highlights charitable leadership and civic engagement.Notable attendees included: Donna Rubin, Josh Gladstone, Norm Lewis, Jean Shafiroff, Alex Donner, Joy Behar, Eleanor and Howard Morgan.The 2026 schedule continues with Ann Hampton Callaway on July 11th; Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch performing the songs of Hoagy Carmichael on July 18th; David Alpern hosting Maria Abous and Eric Yves Garcia in an evening devoted to Lorenz Hart on July 25th; “A Swell-egant, Elegant Party,” hosted by Laurence Maslon and starring Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, on August 1st; KT Sullivan and Mark Nadler joined by Stephanie Pope and Christine Pedi in a program co-sponsored by the Mabel Mercer Foundation on August 22nd; and the season finale with Tony Award-winning “A Chorus Line” star Donna McKechnie on August 29th.About Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea:LTV Studios in East Hampton concert series brings world-class cabaret and Broadway talent to the East End. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this unique musical experience transforms LTV’s industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, superb acoustics, café-style seating, modular staging, and a stunning Baby Grand piano. The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today’s finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting. Whether you are rolling off the beach or seeking an evening of sophisticated song, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea is your new go-to destination for live music in the Hamptons.LTV is a tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and donations are deductible as defined by IRS regulations.For more information, please visit: www.ltveh.org IG: @ltveh | FB: LTVEH | X / T: @localtveh | Y: @LTVeasthamptonAbout Jean Shafiroff:Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different non-profits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows, podcasts and then in the press about her fashion and philanthropy.For more information, please visit www.jeanshafiroff.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.