Iowa marks one-year anniversary of Behavioral Health and Disability Service Systems

Des Moines, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (Iowa HHS) are recognizing the one-year anniversary of the statewide Behavioral Health and Disability Service Systems, launched on July 1, 2025. These systems were designed to simplify how Iowans access services, reduce administrative complexity, and ensure that no matter where in the state someone lives, they can access the same set of mental health, substance use, problem gambling, and disability support services.

One year after implementation, the statewide Behavioral Health Service System is already showing measurable results. The first legislatively required annual report, submitted July 1, 2026, highlights progress from July 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026.

During that period, the system connected tens of thousands of Iowans to services, including nearly 24,000 contacts through System Navigation, more than 53,000 contacts through 988, and over 45,000 individuals served through Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs). Supported by the Behavioral Health Administrative Service Organization, Iowa Primary Care Association, the system also generated approximately $5 million in administrative savings and convened quarterly Behavioral Health District Advisory Councils in all seven HHS districts, incorporating local input into statewide planning.

The full report includes additional detail and outcomes.

The Disability Services System also completed a successful first year. Since July 2025, the system has served 4,161 unique individuals through Disability Access Points (DAPs), which serve as local entry points for information and assistance. Initial information and assistance contacts remained steady, while follow-up contacts increased by 27.4%, reflecting strong engagement and improved ongoing support for individuals and families seeking disability-related services.

"One year after launching Iowa's statewide Behavioral Health and Disability Service Systems, we're seeing the benefits of a more coordinated approach to care," said Governor Kim Reynolds. "Every Iowan deserves access to the services and supports they need, regardless of where they live or where they enter the system. These first-year results show we're making meaningful progress toward that goal while continuing to strengthen care for individuals and families."

"Over the past year, providers, community partners, and Iowa HHS staff have worked together to build a more connected, person-centered system," said Iowa HHS Principal Deputy Director Larry Johnson. "We've made meaningful progress in expanding access and improving coordination, and we'll continue working to ensure every Iowan can connect to the services and supports they need."

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