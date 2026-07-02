Employ Borderless Launches Spring 2026 Global Hiring Awards: Remote and RemoFirst Lead Across 16 Categories

Global Hiring Awards Spring 2026 Employ Borderless logo Global Hiring Awards Spring Results Global Hiring Awards Spring 2026 Podium

Independent advisory platform names winners across EOR, global payroll, compliance, and regional coverage - no paid placements

What has not changed is how we assess providers: direct testing, aggregated review data, client conversations, and transparent pricing.” — Robbin Schuchmann, Co-founder, Employ Borderless

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Employ Borderless today announced the winners of its inaugural Global Hiring Awards , recognizing the leading employer of record (EOR) and global payroll providers across 16 categories. Winners for Spring 2026 were selected through Employ Borderless's independent editorial evaluation - combining platform testing, its proprietary rating framework (the Borderless Standard ), third-party review data, and direct conversations with companies that have used these providers. All placements were earned, with none of the winners paying for their category positioning.Remote led the field with wins in 8 of 16 categories, including Enterprise Leader, Best for Compliance, Most Thorough, and Best for Global Coverage. RemoFirst won 5 categories, including Top EOR Provider and Best Value EOR. Multiplier took two: Best for Asia Pacific and Best Global Payroll. Thera was named the quarter's Rising Star. Across all podium places, Remote (13 total), RemoFirst (11), and Multiplier (8) earned the widest recognition."Our Spring 2026 awards reflect a market that continues to evolve. Several providers expanded their country coverage, improved their platforms, and adjusted pricing. We updated our evaluations accordingly. What has not changed is how we assess providers: through direct testing, aggregated review data, client conversations, and transparent pricing comparison. For this quarter, we also gathered feedback from companies we referred to these providers - asking them directly about their experience after signing up. That first-hand input shaped several of the rankings. It will be interesting next quarter to see how these winning providers move, up or down, based on the data we find when we conduct our Summer 2026 awards in October." - Robbin Schuchmann, Co-founder, Employ BorderlessFULL SPRING 2026 RESULTSEach category lists the winner first, followed by the second- and third-place finishers.Top EOR Providers - Winner: RemoFirst | Runners-up: Remote, MultiplierBest Value EOR - Winner: RemoFirst | Runners-up: Hire with Columbus, TheraStartup Leader - Winner: RemoFirst | Runners-up: Multiplier, Hire with ColumbusEnterprise Leader - Winner: Remote | Runners-up: Papaya Global, Globalization PartnersBest for Europe - Winner: Remote | Runners-up: RemoFirst, DeelBest for Asia Pacific - Winner: Multiplier | Runners-up: RemoFirst, RemoteBest for Latin America - Winner: RemoFirst | Runners-up: Remote, MultiplierBest Customer Support - Winner: RemoFirst | Runners-up: Remote, MultiplierRising Star - Winner: Thera | Runners-up: Hire with Columbus, Native TeamsMost Innovative - Winner: Remote | Runners-up: RemoFirst, DeelBest Global Payroll - Winner: Multiplier | Runners-up: Remote, One Global PayrollBest for Compliance - Winner: Remote | Runners-up: Multiplier, RemoFirstEasiest to Use - Winner: Remote | Runners-up: RemoFirst, OysterBest for Global Coverage - Winner: Remote | Runners-up: RemoFirst, Pebl (formerly Velocity Global)Best for Integrations - Winner: Remote | Runners-up: Deel, RipplingMost Thorough - Winner: Remote | Runners-up: Deel, MultiplierMETHODOLOGYThe Global Hiring Awards are an independent, editorial recognition program. Rankings reflect Employ Borderless's evaluation of each provider across coverage, pricing, compliance tools, platform quality, support, and real-world fit for different company types. Evaluations draw on platform testing, the Borderless Standard rating framework, third-party review data from G2, Capterra, and Trustpilot, and direct conversations with companies that have hired internationally. For the Spring 2026 cycle, the evaluation also included structured feedback from companies referred through the Employ Borderless platform, gathered after those companies had signed up and begun using a provider. Awards are updated quarterly.Full awards methodology: employborderless.com/awards/methodology/Full results: employborderless.com/awards/ABOUT EMPLOY BORDERLESSEmploy Borderless is an independent advisory platform for global hiring solutions, founded in June 2024 and headquartered in Singapore. Operated by EMPLOY BORDERLESS PTE. LTD. (UEN: 202438224G), Employ Borderless helps companies find the right EOR, PEO, and global payroll providers for their international teams. The platform covers provider reviews, unbiased comparisons, country hiring guides, and direct guidance - without pushing any single provider.Website: employborderless.comMEDIA CONTACTRobbin SchuchmannCo-founder, Employ Borderlesshello@employborderless.comEMPLOY BORDERLESS PTE. LTD.160 Robinson Road, #14-04Singapore Business Federation CenterSingapore 068914Source: employborderless.com/

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