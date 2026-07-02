Broadway by the Sea, Hamptons Summer Songbook 2026 Season in Full Swing

Hamptons Summer Songbook Logo KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Natalie Douglas, and Marta Sanders Perform During the 2025 Hamptons Summer Songbook Season (Photo Courtesy of LTV Studios)

Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone bring a fresh roster of acclaimed talent to LTV’s signature summer music series

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LTV Studios in East Hampton announces the return of its acclaimed musical series for summer 2026: Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone.This captivating concert series brings together a standout lineup of celebrated cabaret and Broadway performers, presented in an inspired reimagining of LTV’s industrial television studio, where state of the art lighting and sound meet the romantic charm of café style seating, modular staging and a gleaming Baby Grand piano. Each performance offers an up-close encounter with timeless music and live storytelling, interpreted by some of today’s most gifted vocalists, musicians and entertainers.The exciting 2026 lineup features a dynamic roster of artists and musical evenings that promise to make this season one of the most memorable yet:Sunday, June 28th, 2026 – Season Premiere starring Norm Lewis.Saturday, July 11th, 2026 – Here’s to Life starring Ann Hampton Callaway.Saturday, July 18th, 2026 – Dreaming of a Song: The Music of Hoagy Carmichael starring Klea Blackhurst and Billy Stritch.Saturday, July 25th, 2026 – Beyond Blue Moon: Before the Broken Hart starring Eric Yves Garcia, Maria Abous and David Alpern.Saturday, August 1st, 2026 – A Swell-Egant, Elegant Party starring Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano, hosted and produced by Laurence Maslon.Saturday, August 22nd, 2026 – Hey, old friend! A Cabaret Jubilee starring KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Christine Pedi and Stephanie Pope.Saturday, August 29th, 2026 – A Musical Memoir starring Donna McKechnie.Tickets for all summer performances are available through LTV Studios. Dates, artists and program titles are subject to change.2026 Ticket Prices:Summer 2026 performances - VIP Café front row reserve seating (with drink ticket) - $120.00 ($125 at the door), General admission (in advance) - $80.00, General admission (at the door - $85.00).Note: Dates and performers are subject to change. Ticket prices are correct at time of writing.About Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea:LTV Studios in East Hampton concert series brings world-class cabaret and Broadway talent to the East End. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this unique musical experience transforms LTV’s industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, superb acoustics, café-style seating, modular staging, and a stunning Baby Grand piano. The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today’s finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting. Whether you are rolling off the beach or seeking an evening of sophisticated song, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea is your new go-to destination for live music in the Hamptons.LTV is a tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and donations are deductible as defined by IRS regulations.For more information, please visit: www.ltveh.org IG: @ltveh | F: LTVEH | X / T: @localtveh | Y: @LTVeasthampton

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