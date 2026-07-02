U.S. Department of Education Marks End of Second Annual Title IX Month with Major Enforcement Recap

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (the Department) marked the conclusion of the second annual ‘Title IX Month’ – honoring the fifty-fourth anniversary of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) – by recapping the Trump Administration’s continued efforts to protect women and girls and restore Title IX to its original promise.

Throughout the month of June, the Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) accomplished the following:

Opened nine new investigations into schools and education agencies in North Carolina, Michigan, and Maryland over allegations that they allowed males to compete in girls’ sports or access girls’ intimate facilities.

After issuing a final warning letter, took action against Jefferson County Public Schools in Colorado for allowing male students to participate in female sports, occupy female bathrooms and locker rooms, and even share overnight accommodations with females. If Jefferson County Public Schools fails to come into compliance with Title IX, it will face administrative enforcement by OCR or potential referral to the U.S. Department of Justice and the termination of federal funding.

Took additional action to hold four Kansas school districts accountable for their ongoing violations of Title IX, despite their receipt of OCR’s proposed Resolution Agreements, which, if implemented, would remedy the Districts’ violations of federal law. Three of these cases have now been referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for further enforcement action.

Celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. B.P.J., which affirms the common sense right of states to prohibit men from competing in women’s sports and reinforces the Administration’s efforts to restore sex-based protections under Title IX.

“Title IX Month showcased exactly what the Trump Administration has promised from day one: action,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey. “We have fought to restore the integrity of Title IX, and that will never change. This is not complicated; we will continue to enforce federal law to the fullest extent to protect the rights and safety of our nation’s young women and girls and restore common sense in this country.”

In 2025, the Department announced the first ‘Title IX Month,’ dedicating the month of June to commemorating women and celebrating their struggle for, and achievement of, equal educational opportunity.